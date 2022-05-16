Early Voting Now In Effect for June Primaries

The State Election Commission recently provided the following information regarding early voting and other voting options for the June 14 Primaries:

Polling Place on Election Day

Open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.

Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Early Voting

In-person absentee voting has now been replaced with a two-week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Early-voting for June Primaries: Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 10. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 5 – 6. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. All County Voter Registration and Elections Offices. Any additional locations will be determined by the counties no later than May 24 and posted to scVOTES.gov.

Early-voting for June Runoffs:

Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24.

Same hours and locations as Primaries.

Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Absentee (by-mail only)

Absentee voting allows qualified voters to cast a ballot by mail prior to Election Day. In-Person Absentee Voting is no longer authorized by law.

Qualified voters include:

Voters with disabilities.

Voters sixty-five years of age or older.

Members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them.

Voters admitted to hospitals as emergency patients on the day of an election or within a four-day period before the election.

Voters who, for one of the following reasons, are unable to vote in person on any day of the early-voting period or on Election Day. Employment obligations. Attending sick or physically disabled persons. Confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial. Absent from their county for any reason.



To vote absentee: