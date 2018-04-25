Earth Day celebration brings harvest of fun!

The Daniel Island School and Community Garden’s (DISCG) second annual Earth Day celebration took place on Saturday, April 21. In addition to arts and crafts activities, participants of all ages learned more about Monarch butterflies, composting, vegetable gardening, pollinators, rain collection and more! The day also included a plant and bake sale, as well as a silent auction to benefit the Daniel Island School PTA. Lowcountry Street Grocery was also on hand to offer local produce and other items.

The DISCG is a unique collaborative with an emphasis on community and school coming together to benefit each other. In addition to gardens maintained and utilized by students at the school, there are also 13 community beds that are leased for the year to Daniel Island residents. For more information, visit the DISCG Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielislandschoolgarden.com.