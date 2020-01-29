Each January, in honor of National Soup Month, The Daniel Island News publishes helpful information about soup. Some years we have our readers submit their favorite soups, sometimes we ask our friends and family for reviews. This year, the staff held a soup tasting at the office and reviewed soups from local restaurants.

Advertising Director Ronda Schilling collected soup from each location last Tuesday, which happened to be the coldest day of the year to date. Perfect timing! Seven of us shared eight soups and each person was assigned one or two soups to review.

Additionally, Wasabi Daniel Island and Sermet’s Courtyard were closed that day for lunch, so Publisher Sue Detar sampled the soup from Sermet’s for dinner, and one of the newspaper carriers took a break from Wednesday delivery to devour a cup of soup from Wasabi.

The final word – we were bowled over by the variety of scrumptious soup offered on Daniel Island.

Roasted Brussels Sprout Soup

Mpishi Restaurant, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 340, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Tom Werner

Stand-out ingredient: Roasted Brussels sprouts

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Both, in the same sitting.

Additional comments: I have avoided Brussels sprouts the greater part of my life, mainly because my mother and I spent hours locked in combat over whether or not my exit from the dinner table depended on my choking down her boiled, tasteless orbs of green goo.

Despite these traumatic memories, I stared into my bowl of Brussels Sprout Soup at the office taste testing and hesitantly dipped my spoon. I was steeling myself for more of a Fear Factor Challenge than a review, but what hit my tongue was an assemblage of flavors that cannot be explained by the roasting, then pureeing of Brussels sprouts alone. The juicy insides of the roasted sprouts were masterfully blended with a hint of char — oh man, forgive me for not sharing that soup with anyone. Taste test? More like get your own, and bring me another bowl while you are at it!

All-time favorite soup: A terrine of cheese-bubbling French Onion Soup from the Swiss Hutte, Hillsdale, NY.

Brisket Chili

Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Katherine Smith

Stand-out ingredients: The chili was a hearty, chunky bowl of slow-cooked brisket with a traditional base of beans, green peppers, onions and, of course, chili powder. There was a distinct smoky flavor which was my favorite and made me want more. It was topped off with Crème Fraiche.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Full meal.

Additional comments: While I enjoy chili, it’s not something I usually order when I am craving soup on a cold day. But I must say, I was pleasantly surprised.

All-time favorite soup: Homemade venison vegetable soup.

Hot and Sour Soup

Dragon Palace, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 320, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Ronda Schilling

Stand-out ingredients: Vinegar, which gave it a nice front forward sour flavor, and chili pepper, giving it a nice kick at the end.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? It is a great starter to a meal.

Additional comments: I also enjoyed the vegetables in the soup, as they were not overdone and had a nice semi-crunchy texture.

All-time favorite soup: I am a soup lover and have several homemade, as well as restaurant soups, that I enjoy. Tomato and Butternut Squash with basil has such great flavors. Of course, I like to add a little Parmesan on top.

Seafood Miso Soup

Wasabi on Daniel Island, 194 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Jackson Detar

Stand-out ingredients: Miso soup is pretty simple but the dashi broth is key. And when that white miso is added, perfection. However the most stand-out ingredient was the shrimp, particularly juicy and flavorful with the broth.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Definitely order as appetizer as it is not the most filling. However, combined with some sushi, you’ll have a fitting meal.

Additional comments: The Thai Curry, though not technically a soup, qualifies in my mind as Wasabi’s curry has a sufficient broth and leaves you with the same comfy feeling as soup.

All-time favorite soup: Tomato Basil from the now-closed Queen Anne’s Revenge.

Cream of Chicken, Broccoli & Corn Soup

Vespa Pizzeria, 224 Seven Farms Drive, #101, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Jan Marvin

Stand-out ingredients: Chicken, broccoli, corn, garlic, onion, heavy cream.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? I would order it as a full meal with crackers or bread. It is very filling.

Additional comments: This soup is a pleasant diversion from the run-of-the-mill Broccoli & Cheese Soup. I recommend this hearty, delicious and soul-warming soup on a cold winter’s day.

All-time favorite soup: My husband Rick’s Vegetable Beef soup made with boneless beef chuck roast, onion, garlic, carrots, green beans, celery, potatoes, Italian seasoning, beef bone broth, water, corn, tomato sauce, parsley, bay leaf and sea salt. Yummm!

Artichoke and Sun-dried Tomato Soup

Laura Albert’s Tasteful Options, 891 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewer: Elizabeth Bush

Stand-out ingredients: Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, cream and Feta cheese.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Definitely could be ordered as a full meal in the bowl size as it is very hearty, but it is also wonderful in a cup paired with Laura Albert’s delicious grilled cheese sandwich, featuring American, Swiss and Provolone cheeses!

Additional comments: This was absolutely delicious – both creamy and filling! On the day I sampled it, the soup was offered as one of the daily specials. The chef expertly blended artichoke and sun-dried tomato with a delectable blend of sautéed Vidalia onions, cream and feta to create the perfect soup for a chilly day.

All-time favorite soup: Homemade “Zuppa Toscana” — a blend of Italian sausage, bacon, onion, potatoes, garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, and spinach or kale.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Agaves Cantina, 885 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Pamela Brownstein

Stand-out ingredients: Fresh pieces of chicken and avocado.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Full meal.

Additional comments: Delicious ingredients such as chicken, avocado, tomatoes and onions mingle nicely in a light broth, and with crispy tortilla strips on top, this colorful soup makes for a great healthy lunch option.

All-time favorite soup: She-crab soup from The Crazy Crab on Hilton Head Island.

Ham and Black Bean Soup

Daniel Island Grille, 259 Seven Farms Drive, Unit 1A, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Pamela Brownstein

Stand-out ingredients: Plentiful black beans and tomatoes.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Appetizer.

Additional comments: This hearty soup is perfect for this chilly time of year. Each spoonful is piled high with ingredients — beans, tomatoes, celery, ham — and creates a flavorful bite that warms your belly and instantly sends a signal to your brain: GIVE ME MORE!

New England Clam Chowder

Ristorante LIDI, 901 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Suzanne Detar

Stand-out ingredients: Chunks of clam, diced potatoes, mix of additional vegetables.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? Both, depending on my hunger level. A bowlful is very hearty and filling but it’s hard to pass up LIDI’s pasta!

Additional comments: This was an excellent New England clam chowder. Normally I opt for the Manhattan style, but the cream was not too thick, which is why I liked it so much.

All-time favorite soup: My mom’s cabbage soup with hamburger, and the memory of the love that goes with it!

Roasted Tomato and Mushroom Soup

Sermet’s Courtyard, 115 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Suzanne Detar

Stand-out ingredients: The roasted tomato broth has an out-of-this-world flavor that is warming and comforting.

Would your order it as an app or a full meal? As an app, so I have room to enjoy one of Sermet’s classic entrees.

Additional comments: The soup is the only soup that is a standard on the menu. It is just so darn good!

Seafood Soup

Sermet’s Courtyard, 115 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewed by Suzanne Detar

Stand-out ingredients: This soup is absolutely loaded with seafood! And, the broth has a very flavorful tomato base. Amazing!

Would your order it as an app or a full meal? I had it as a full meal with Sermet’s remarkable bread. Very filling – I couldn’t even finish it all, so I was lucky to have it for lunch the next day!

Additional comments: This was an addition to the menu the night I stopped in. The waitress explained that they have an additional soup about once a month.

Chicken and Wild Rice

Blondies Bagels & Café, 245 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Reviewer: Marie Rocha-Tygh

Stand-out ingredients: Tender chicken mixed with the perfect blend of spices. The wild rice adds a heartiness to make the soup feel more like a meal. The robust broth is brimming with flavor and offers the perfect winter warm-up.

Would you order it as an app or a full meal? The delightful dish comes in two sizes. The 12 oz. bowl makes a savory snack, or pair with one of the cafe’s tasty bagel sandwiches to create the perfect cold weather combo. The 16 oz. bowl is more than enough for a hearty meal.

Additional comments: Blondies blends the ideal ratio of chicken, veggies, and rice to create a soup that will please even the pickiest of palates.

All-time favorite soup: A cup of comfort — Chicken Noodle Soup.