ECCO exec. director addresses DI Exchange Club

The Daniel Island Exchange Club welcomed Stephanie Kelley, executive director of the East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), as its May guest speaker. The club was able to learn about the outreach that happens through volunteers and partners to assist those in need from Daniel Island, Cainhoy and the areas east of the Cooper River.

Here’s what Kelley shared:

Historically, ECCO began as an emergency outreach program that was able to almost immediately, five days after Hurricane Hugo hit, provide aid to those in need.

Since those days in 1989, ECCO has grown and continues to help meet the needs of our neighbors who find themselves in situations where their lives feel out of control.

Over 850 families were helped through the food pantry program this past year. Others come to ECCO for various services including a dental clinic and medical clinic available to those who have no insurance, as well as a pharmacy, food bank, clothing supplies, and counselors, who provide necessary guidance.

Some come to get assistance in learning about resources that are available to help them get back on track to live independently and have a stable working income.

Kelley shared that more than 100 families use ECCO services to help get the assistance they need. Their clients are our own neighbors and our neighbors are getting the helping hand they need through this amazing organization.

Kelley ended her presentation by speaking of the need for volunteers and the amazing work volunteers do to help this organization identify and provide such amazing resources to our neighbors.