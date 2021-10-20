ECCO food drive headed by DI resident, former client

Daniel Island resident Shari Chavez Ergle will head up an East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) food drive Sunday, Oct. 24, 2-6 p.m. at the Daniel Island Waterfront Park.

Ergle is holding the food drive in celebration of her 10-year anniversary of finding help at ECCO’s Getting Ahead Program. In 2011, thanks in part to the training she had at ECCO, she moved into affordable housing on Daniel Island and has been living and working on the island ever since.

Ergle hopes the community will assist in her efforts of paying it forward. She is asking for help to reach her goal of filling at least 100 grocery bags with food, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products for ECCO’s clients.

“I invite you to assist by getting your children, co-workers, teams, clubs, church groups and office to help fill a grocery bag,” Ergle said.

Items may be dropped off from the convenience of a car or golf cart at the end of River Landing Drive as you drive around the circle between the docks and Daniel Island Children’s Park. You may also boat your donations to the north dock and hand off items.

ECCO is in particular need of cereal and grits, rice and noodles, canned fruits and canned vegetables.