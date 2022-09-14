ECCO raises $5.1M to expand facilities, transportation needs, mobilize programs

East Cooper Community Outreach has exceeded the fundraising goal for its multimillion-dollar capital campaign — Beyond Our Walls: The Campaign to Expand Our Reach.

As of Aug. 31, nearly 200 individual donors, churches, foundations, and businesses have pledged or contributed more than $5.1 million in support of the campaign that will renovate and expand its current facility, establish community partnerships and a mobile office focused on reaching more remote communities within its service area, and add a new fleet of vehicles to provide transportation solutions.

In fall of 2021, ECCO launched the Beyond Our Walls campaign with an initial goal of $4 million. Residents from Mount Pleasant, Charleston and across the Lowcountry responded to the call immediately – so quickly that ECCO’s Board of Directors raised the goal to $5 million in May 2022. ECCO announced the campaign’s public phase back in July with more than $4.6 million already committed. Since that announcement, $500,000 in gifts have come in from the community to help push the campaign past the goal.

Led by a committee of volunteers, the campaign is co-chaired by Giff and Lisa Daughtridge along with Mike and Carolyn Burson. Other committee members include Dawn Baker, Jackie Berlinsky, Bob Handlos, Jen and Ted Pulsifer, Danny Rowland, Judy Wahl, Pat Walker, and Barry Wolff. The all-volunteer committee was supported by ECCO staff members Stephanie Kelley and Don Squires.

A primary outcome of the campaign will be to renovate and expand ECCO’s current facilities on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant. Repurposing existing space and adding nearly 3,000 additional square feet will allow ECCO to bring all of its core services and programs back under one roof. As its services have grown in support of a growing community, ECCO made the difficult decision in 2020 to locate its clothing program at an offsite location. Renovating the current facility will return the clothing closet to Six Mile Road, making it easier for clients to access.

The campaign will also allow ECCO to create a mobile office and staff who make regular visits to more remote communities, bringing ECCO’s life-changing services to those who cannot get to its Mount Pleasant offices. This will include working to increase visibility through participation in farmer’s markets, health screenings, and community events; and establishing partnerships with churches and community centers to provide opportunities for residents to access many of ECCO’s core services, including food assistance through on-site pantry space and refrigerated food storage.

A final outcome of the campaign and a key component of ECCO’s outreach will be providing transportation solutions for many clients whose lack of reliable transportation makes it difficult to access needed services. ECCO plans to add a small fleet of ADA-compliant vans to help transport clients and patients to and from their medical and dental appointments at the Six Mile Road facility. They also plan to purchase a second refrigerated box truck to deliver food to clients unable to get to ECCO’s wellness pantry.

Gifts can still be made in support of the campaign through Sept. 30, 2022. To learn more about the Beyond Our Walls campaign, call Don Squires at 843-416-7123 or visit eccocharleston.org/beyondourwalls.

Compiled by Zach Giroux, zach@thedanielislandnews.com