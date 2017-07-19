Eclipse viewing parties on Daniel Island

Get your eclipse glasses, while supplies last, at Island Expressions on Daniel Island. Models Pam Bailey (R) and Kathy Cole (L), both staff members at the shop, happily demonstrated just how chic eclipse-wear can be!

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Daniel Island Library

2301 Daniel Island Drive

1 - 2 p.m.

According to the Berkeley County Library System website, the event is free and open to all.

“We are throwing parties to celebrate the solar eclipse and want you to join us,” the website states. “Glasses for safely viewing the total eclipse will be given out on a first-come, first served basis. Don’t forget to grab a space-themed treat while you’re there!” For more information, visit http://berkeleylibrarysc.org/event/total-solar-eclipse-party-daniel-isla... or call 843.471.2952.

Smythe Park

1 - 2 p.m.

Join High School Science Teacher Deborah Skapik and her students from Friends’ Central School outside of Philadelphia for this special eclipse viewing party at Smythe Park on Daniel Island! For more information, contact Skapik at celestinecat226@gmail.com.

MUSC Health Stadium

1990 Daniel Island Drive

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Organizers have dubbed this gathering “the best eclipse tailgate in the path of totality.” Event will feature plenty of family fun, including a live streaming of the eclipse, astronomy-related activities, a Kids’ Zone, food, entertainment, and more. Cost is $8 for adults. Children 12 and under, military personnel, and first responders get in free. Gates open at 11 a.m. Visit

http://bsportsent.com/events/solar-eclipse-viewing-party/ for more information.