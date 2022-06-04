Eco-friendly fashion brings sustainability to the stadium

From the bleachers to the bathrooms, the new look of the Credit One Stadium will be on full display during the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open tennis tournament on Daniel Island. Even the staff will be getting a makeover.

While plenty of people are sure to notice the new performance gear donned by everyone from ball kids to volunteers, what may not be apparent to most attendees is the fact that the apparel is actually made from recycled plastic.

It’s an eco-friendly approach made possible with a partnership between Vapor Elemental Wear — a Charleston-based clothing company that specializes in sustainably made outdoor wear — and RePower South, a state-of-the-art recycling facility located in Berkeley County.

Jackson Burnett, president of Vapor, said that when the company started 18 years ago, it sold performance apparel made from “virgin” materials to wholesale markets. But about 12 years ago, the business started exploring other methods of making clothing from primarily recycled materials. They started working with Reprive, a company that makes yarn out of plastic water bottles.

In the past couple years, Vapor shifted from manufacturing and providing products for other wholesale clothing companies to promoting its own brand and selling sustainable apparel directly to customers.

Burnett estimates they’ve been able to keep 4 million water bottles out of landfills and oceans. The gear created for the tennis tournament alone — nearly 2,500 items — reused 35,000 plastic water bottles.

Vapor first began working with the RePower South Recycling and Recovery Facility ahead of the 2020 Bridge Run. The plan, Burnett said, involved collecting all the water bottles from the Bridge Run, sending them to RePower South to be recycled, then selling them to Reprive to turn the plastic into yarn, and using that yarn to make shirts that runners can wear.

“We wanted to show the consumer the supply chain: that when they recycle a water bottle, high performance gear can come from your recycling,” Burnett said.

Although COVID shut down the Bridge Run that year and hampered their initial collaboration, the working relationship between Vapor and RePower South remained in place and continued to grow.

These eco-friendly efforts caught the attention of Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Director Bob Moran, who reached out to Vapor about creating specific gear for the entire tennis tournament staff.

The team seized the opportunity to swing this sustainable fashion movement into the spotlight. “It’s so important to create this awareness that recycling does make a difference,” Burnett added.

Brian Gilhuly, founder and CEO of RePower South, is encouraged by the tournament’s support and sees the event as a chance to highlight the advancements being made in the field of recycled materials.

Gilhuly credits Berkeley County leaders for their foresight and commitment to recycling, and investing in one of the most sophisticated facilities in the country. RePower South takes all the waste from the county — regular garbage as well as recyclables — and then sorts it accordingly, allowing them to recover more material and send more items on to be repurposed.

“We try to educate folks about what you can do with different materials,” Gilhuly said.

In recent years, companies have seen a growing demand from eco-conscious consumers for products made from recycled materials, and a realization that environmentally friendly practices can also be financially rewarding.

New technology allows for more cost-effective processes of taking used materials, such as plastic bottles, and creating plastic as if it were brand new — a recycled material that is as good or better than the original.

“This circular economy lets us re-use that plastic as efficiently as possible to create items from the recycled material,” Gilhuly said.

He remarked that having Vapor’s apparel at the tournament is a “tangible example of the importance of recycling and the local community; how we’re beginning to address one of the many factors of climate change.”

The sustainably made merch will also be available for purchase at the tournament so attendees can wear their commitment to eco-friendly fashion on their sleeve. To find out more, visit vaporapparel.com.

A video shows a closeup look of how material is recycled at the RePower South facility and can be viewed at youtu.be/taMsy5np3i4.