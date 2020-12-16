Economist Slifer predicts a resilient economy in 2021

Stephen Slifer, owner and chief economist at NumberNomics, former chief U.S. economist for Lehman Brothers (NYC) and former senior economist at the Board of Governors for the Federal Reserve, presented his annual Economic Outlook conference via a Dec. 3 webinar.

Slifer’s program, titled “Putting Humpty Dumpty Together Again – And Making It Better,” is a recognition of the impact of the pandemic on the country. The fictitious analogy hints at the enormous impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and his optimistic 2021 economic outlook.

This year’s conference was held virtually in lieu of an in-person meeting at the Daniel Island Club as a COVID-19 safeguard. The online conference call was publicly advertised and attended by more than 100 listeners, including local business leaders, food and beverage industry professionals and media personnel.

The hour-long Zoom call started with an overview of the coronavirus’ chokehold on the nation’s health and economy over the past year. It ended on an optimistic note of how the U.S. is fiscally persevering and overcoming the grip of the global pandemic.

Of the many highlights from a slideshow presentation that featured nearly 100 slides of financial figures supported by statistics from a variety of factual sources of data, Slifer predictions that “we are at the beginning of another multi-year period of expansion” and that the economy will do fine because “American consumers and businesses continue to be remarkably resilient to adversity,” were the highlights.

COVID-19 – THE FEAR FACTOR

At the time of his presentation, Slifer noted that, since March 2020, COVID-19 had caused more than 13 million illnesses and nearly 1.5 million deaths worldwide. The U.S. alone had experienced 265,000 deaths, with that number exceeding 300,000 this week.

Slifer compared the coronavirus’ death rate in the U.S. to several other historic causes of death. In 2019, 43,500 people died from the flu. That same year, 39,000 died from auto-related accidents, 647,000 from heart disease and 607,000 from cancer.

Slifer contrasted COVID-19’s impact in comparison to previous global pandemics. He noted that an influenza pandemic in 1918 saw 25 million deaths worldwide and 700,000 in the U.S. Also, an influenza pandemic in 1957 dealt 1.1 million deaths worldwide and

116,000 in the U.S. Similarly, another influenza pandemic in 1968 rendered 1 million deaths worldwide and 100,000 in the U.S.

Slifer summed up in one word the reason for imposing “drastic” emergency measures imposed in the spring to halt the spread of COVID-19: fear. He asserted that society’s widespread panic was due to the coronavirus being the first major health crisis in the era of social media.

Slifer’s Prediction: A vaccine will quell the fear associated with COVID-19 and restore consumer confidence and strengthen the economy.

BIGGEST, FASTEST DROP IN HISTORY

Setting the stage for an explanation of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Slifer explained that the S&P 500 reached a peak of 3,386 points on Feb. 19, 2020.

In response to pandemic and government policies, the S&P 500 fell 1,081 points (32%) to 2,305 points in the matter of just four weeks. The fastest drop in its history. By comparison, the “Great Recession” of 2008-09 took the same drop but over 18 months.

Slifer explained the response. The federal government stepped in and tried to stop the stock market from tanking. The federal funds rate was cut twice within a two-week period. The market plummeted 800 points after each attempt.

The Trump Administration attempted to stop the crash by proposing a $1 trillion stimulus package. The markets plunged another 800 points.

When governors began enforcing stay-at-home orders and quarantine curfews to stunt the spread of the coronavirus, Slifer noted, the economy was “stopped dead in its tracks.”

As a result, the GDP declined 31.4% in the second quarter of the fiscal year. The biggest single-quarter drop on record, quadruple the percentage of 2008-09.

ECONOMY ROARS BACK

The economy roared back in the third quarter in response to the stimulus money injected into the economy, Slifer explained. In May, the $3 trillion stimulus package began to kick in. Qualifying taxpayers received a $1,200 check and an additional $500 per

dependent. Those on unemployment received an extra $600 for up to four months.

Additionally, the federal funds rate was cut to 0% and the Federal Reserve purchased approximately $3 trillion worth of U.S. Treasury securities. This action supplied liquidity to small businesses, mid-sized businesses and state and local government.

In total, $6 trillion of stimulus money was injected into the U.S. economy.

“If you are willing to spend enough money, something happens,” Slifer said.

Over the span of the next five months, the S&P 500 regained all of what it lost. The market hit a record-high level in mid-September and exceeded 3,662 points by the beginning of December.

After losing 22 million jobs during March and April, the job market regained approximately 12 million of those jobs over the next six months. More than half of the damage to the workforce was healed and continuing to grow healthier than ever before.

Slifer put it simply, “The economy came roaring back!”

THE ROAD AHEAD LOOKS ROSY

Slifer highlighted several positive economic indicators for the future.

Unemployment: The unemployment rate jumped 10 percentage points from 4.4% to 14.7% between March and April when payroll employment declined by 22 million workers. By comparison, in 2008-09, the economy lost 8 million jobs over an 18-month period.

The highest unemployment then rate peaked at 10%.

Slifer noted the unemployment rate has quickly fallen to 6.9% and continues to decline in a positive direction. By year end, Slifer expects the rate to drop to 5.8%.

He also expects employment to return to its fullest (4% unemployment) by September 2021.

Retail Sales Growth: Slifer noted that even in the midst of a recession and a pandemic, retail sales grew 5.7%. This is higher than the past decade average growth of 4.3%.

Personal Saving Rate: The savings rate today is 13.6%. Slifer said this is “huge” in light of the fact that the average saving rate for the past 10 years was 6%. He explained that this saving rate can support consumer spending for 2 years.

Real estate: “The housing market is on fire!” Slifer exclaimed.

With the ability to work from home, daily commute traffic is being reduced along with pollution from carbon dioxide emissions. More so, sales in suburbs and summer resort locations are booming with workers moving from metropolitan areas.

Mortgage rates have reached an all-time low at 2.7%. The average home in the U.S. is selling in under a month, in just 21 days, the shortest time frame ever from listing to sale.

Slifer expects the housing market will continue to soar and reach new heights.

Manufacturing: Manufacturing is gaining momentum. Slifer noted it is on its fastest pace since 2004, 16 years ago.

Additional positive factors: Vaccines are coming available and the stock market is strong.

Concerns & Uncertainties: Despite the positive forecast, Slifer did highlight some concerns and uncertainties:

• Growing national debt: Debt as a percentage of GDP climbed from 78% to 100% this year. The high during WWII was 106%.

• Uncertainty over additional stimulus (or if it is needed), effect of the election, foreign affairs – isolationism, international trade, impacts on education, social media and free speech.

Changing economy: In retrospect, the U.S. economy endured the shortest recession in history. A typical recession on average lasts eight months and the latest one ended after two months.

According to Slifer, “obvious losers” were brick and mortar stores, movie theaters, small and undercapitalized businesses. “Temporary losers” were restaurants, hotels, air travel, museums and sporting events. “Obvious winners” were teleconferencing, online sales, delivery services and health care.

“Technology helped us get out of this,” Slifer added. “It will help us adapt to this new economy as it evolves.”

Slifer’s Final Prediction: In the end, the economy will do fine. American consumers and businesses will continue to be remarkably resilient to adversity. The economy will heal itself. The recovery will become self-sustaining.

Suzanne Detar contributed to this article.

Slifer’s economic forecast- jobs & gdp: by the numbers

13.5M: Number of jobs (or 62%) recovered by the end of 2020

4%: Number unemployment will reach by September 2021

10%: Amount GDP expected to grow in the fourth quarter; and 5.5% in 2021