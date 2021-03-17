An egg-cellent cause

The Easter Bunny will be hopping across Daniel Island on March 24, 27, and 28 to raise money for Charleston Promise Neighborhood (charlestonpromise.org). The charity supports local schools through educational programs, health care, and community engagement, ensuring all children have a brighter future.

Daniel Island resident Kate Altum came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser featuring the Easter Bunny after a picture of the Easter Bunny popped up on her phone. She was immediately reminded of how frightened her daughter was of the holiday hare.

“I thought this year might be the year she turns the corner, but with the need to be safe in light of COVID, I was uncertain if she’d have a chance to see the Easter Bunny this year. I thought she might be more comfortable if a bunny came to our house. That evolved into thinking it would be cute to have an Easter Bunny make porch visits so families can still capture and experience the joy—or fear—of the Easter Bunny,” Altum said.

Altum shared the idea with friend and fellow DI resident, Lauren Barber, and the pair came up with the idea of taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and raising money for Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

“This event has been so much fun to plan and so easy to get support for around the community. Our hope with the Easter Bunny photos is to make everyone smile…but more importantly shine a light on a local organization doing meaningful work in Charleston. Charleston Promise Neighborhood supports our future generation by nourishing a student’s mind and body while also engaging their family and community,” Barber explained.

“Charleston Promise Neighborhood impressed us because they do a great job addressing education inequality by supporting not only student achievement, but the root cause and additional struggles that contribute to the greater problem,” Altum added. “We hope people check out their work and mission; 100% of the money we raise from this goes to Charleston Promise.”

Kelly Cobb, owner of Sassy Signs, a local company that creates custom celebratory signs, got on board to help. The DI resident is donating her artistic talent to the event by providing Easter-themed signs.

“I’m happy to donate and install the signs to add to the festive bunny theme for such a great cause. I work at (Daniel Island School) as a kindergarten assistant so I’m around children all the time whether it’s at school or setting up signs for a birthday. A visit with the

Easter Bunny is exciting for young children. This fun event will put a smile on the kids’ faces who get to see the bunny but also for children who benefit from Charleston Promise Neighborhood. It’s a win-win,” Cobb said.

Residents are asked to make a donation in the amount of their choice, 100% of the money raised will go to Charleston Promise Neighborhood. There are three COVID-safe photo options available — residents can pose with the Easter Bunny through their front door or windows, posing on the porch, or standing in front of the Sassy Signs Easter décor.

If successful, the Bunny event could become an annual project, noted Altum. “Hopefully by this time next year, we’re back to a place where distanced porch visits aren’t needed for kids to see the Easter Bunny. That said, if we’ve established a tradition of giving back to the community around Easter and having to dress up like the Easter Bunny is a good path to do so, then I’m sure we’ll consider it!”