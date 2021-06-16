Eighth graders model perseverance as they transition to high school

“Every big accomplishment is a series of little accomplishments.”

— David Joseph Schwartz

As eighth graders prepare for a new chapter of high school, Nancy Leigh, principal at the Daniel Island School, wants her school’s graduates to take the quote from Schwartz to heart. On June 14-15, the school will host two separate graduation ceremonies in the multipurpose room so that participants can practice social distance.

Other celebrations include an eighth grade picnic, field day, and the traditional “clap out” where staff members say goodbye to the exiting students. Additionally, the PTA is sponsoring an off campus event at Sky Zone on June 16.

With pride, Leigh recalled the obstacles that the class overcame during a particularly challenging year. She said that the task of practicing social distancing was difficult for students after being taught to collaborate in small groups. Some students were faced with quarantine more than once and were forced to work virtually throughout the year.

“We were so proud of their efforts as they rose to the challenge of online learning. It taught our students responsibility as they also took ownership of their learning,” she said.

Leigh continued, “Our parents and teachers modeled perseverance during the most difficult school year, which was contagious around our community. Our student Ospreys learned so much more than academic content this year, they learned patience, resilience, and tenacity. We

are proud to recognize that 85% of our eighth grade students will enter high school with one or more high school credits. One hundred percent of our eighth grade algebra students passed the end of course (EOC) exam.”

Philip Simmons Middle School (PSMS) plans to hold a casual drive-thru promotion ceremony for their eighth grade students on June 16 at 6 p.m. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars, make signs for the students, and bring family members and friends to line the sidewalks and driveway into the school to cheer on the students.

Principal Charla Groves said, “We want our eighth graders to end their time with us in a joyous, celebratory manner with music, friends, family, and faculty.”

Groves agreed that the class showed notable perseverance during an unprecedented year. “Our students displayed remarkable resilience this school year. Everyone started the school year not really knowing what to expect, but our students did not allow daily temperature screenings, social distancing, wearing masks or face coverings, constant cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, new restroom procedures, and seemingly endless hand sanitizing to stop them from engaging in learning and making the best of a difficult situation.”

Despite strict guidelines and restrictions for the performing arts classes, the band grew in size this year and several students were name to All-Region and/or All State Band. Parker Sullivan, an eighth grader, made school history as the first PSMS student to make All State Band.

Eighth graders Reese Seymour and Illyana Pannell, members of the Philip Simmons High School track team, competed in and won the state title in track and field.

“We know that if our students were able to thrive and excel during a pandemic, there is nothing they cannot achieve if they are willing to work for it. They will forever be Iron Horse strong,” Groves beamed.