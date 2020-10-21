Election ‘Day’ now election weeks?

Krysten Sears was among the first in line on Monday on the opening day of absentee voting at the Hanahan Library satellite location. It marked the first time the Daniel Island resident has cast an early ballot in an election.

“It’s exciting!” said Sears. “I’m glad I get to do it.”

In front of her in line were Hanahan residents Kelvin Cooper and Bill Bass, who had similar answers when asked why they decided to take part.

“Get it over with quicker,” said Cooper. “Just trying to get it done.”

All three area residents are part of a massive stream of early voters who are breaking records across the state and nation – both in person and by mail. As of Oct. 19, more than 498,000 absentee ballots had already been cast in South Carolina, according to the

South Carolina Election Commission (SCEC).

“Based on current trends, more than one million voters will vote before election day,” stated a SCEC press release.

Many absentee voters are casting ballots early this year using the approved “State of Emergency” reason (enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Berkeley County numbers are also reflecting state and national trends, noted Adam Hammons, director of Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections (BCVRE).

“Absentee has been busy,” stated Hammons on Monday. “We did over 6,000 people in person in the first two weeks. By mail is also strong; we have mailed over 19,000 ballots with over 9,000 of them already returned…Turnout/interest is very high, more so than in past years. We expected this and have planned for it with additional staff and locations for absentee.”

According to Hammons, his team has brought in approximately 40 additional staff members to help this election season. They’ve also recruited a number of new poll workers.

“We feel good about where we are,” he said.

Thus far, no major problems with voting have been reported.

“We have not heard of any widespread issues of voters not receiving ballots,” Hammons added. “A few with incorrect address information, but that has been corrected and resent.”

The Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, is one of two satellite locations set up by the BCVRE office for early in-person voting through Oct. 30. The other is at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive. Hours for the satellite locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 29. Voters may also drop off their voted and completed absentee paper ballots (received by mail) during these dates and time slots, when BCVRE staff members are there to accept them. The main BCVRE office at 6 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner is also open for voting and absentee ballot drop off. For additional information, visit bit.ly/2H5kFCz.

Berkeley County elections officials will also be instituting safeguards to prevent the spread of coronavirus at all polling sites on Election Day.

“We are preparing for large crowds with instruction on social distancing and ample PPE for our workers,” said Hammons. “We ask voters to be patient and to wear a mask; it is not required but recommended.”

All voters must present a photo ID to cast ballots. If you requested and received a mail-in ballot but now decide to vote in person instead, your unvoted ballot must be surrendered to the BCVRE office and cannot be turned in at the satellite locations.