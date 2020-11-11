Election 2020: Graham, Mace win congressional seats

For the 2020 General Election, South Carolina’s state races have been called, though the state’s reporting is still considered unofficial as of Monday, Nov. 9. Berkeley County votes were certified as of Nov. 6. There was very little change to either after the early reporting the morning of Nov. 4 when most state races declared.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is returning to Washington, D.C., and going with him will be fellow Republican Nancy Mace.

Statewide, Graham defeated his opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, 55% to 44%, with Graham garnering 1,369,128 votes to Harrison’s 1,110,822. In Berkeley County, Graham received 56,358 (54%) over Harrison’s 46,233 (44%).

Locally, Graham tallied the following votes: Daniel Island 1-766, DI 2-524, DI 3-865, and DI 4-1,398, The Village-1,262, Yellow House-1,079, and Cainhoy-271

For Harrison, local ballots added up to Daniel Island 1-166, DI 2-277, DI 3-670, and DI 4-946, The Village-667, Yellow House-913, and Cainhoy-670.

In the race for South Carolina’s U.S. House of Representative District 1 seat, Mace upset the incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham, by 51% to 49%, 216,042 votes to 210,627 across the district. Berkeley County cast 50,944 votes for Mace and 40,823 for Cunningham.

Locally, the votes for Mace were as follows: Daniel Island 1- 1,188, DI 2-693, DI 3-810, and DI 4-1,327, The Village-1,106, and Yellow House-884.

And for Cunningham, Daniel Island 1-684, DI 2-715, DI 3-719, and DI 4-1,019, The Village-626, and Yellow House-566.

South Carolina is reporting a nearly 72% voter turnout with 2.5 million of 3.5 million voters casting their ballots in 2020. In Berkeley County, voter turnout also was 69% with 105,087 ballots cast of 151,964 eligible voters. For the local precincts, turnout was between 72% to 86%; that compares to 2005 when only 1.1% of registered Daniel Island voters cast their ballot in city only races.