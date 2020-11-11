Election 2020: Graham, Mace win congressional seats
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:06am admin
For the 2020 General Election, South Carolina’s state races have been called, though the state’s reporting is still considered unofficial as of Monday, Nov. 9. Berkeley County votes were certified as of Nov. 6. There was very little change to either after the early reporting the morning of Nov. 4 when most state races declared.
Sen. Lindsey Graham is returning to Washington, D.C., and going with him will be fellow Republican Nancy Mace.
Statewide, Graham defeated his opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, 55% to 44%, with Graham garnering 1,369,128 votes to Harrison’s 1,110,822. In Berkeley County, Graham received 56,358 (54%) over Harrison’s 46,233 (44%).
Locally, Graham tallied the following votes: Daniel Island 1-766, DI 2-524, DI 3-865, and DI 4-1,398, The Village-1,262, Yellow House-1,079, and Cainhoy-271
For Harrison, local ballots added up to Daniel Island 1-166, DI 2-277, DI 3-670, and DI 4-946, The Village-667, Yellow House-913, and Cainhoy-670.
In the race for South Carolina’s U.S. House of Representative District 1 seat, Mace upset the incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham, by 51% to 49%, 216,042 votes to 210,627 across the district. Berkeley County cast 50,944 votes for Mace and 40,823 for Cunningham.
Locally, the votes for Mace were as follows: Daniel Island 1- 1,188, DI 2-693, DI 3-810, and DI 4-1,327, The Village-1,106, and Yellow House-884.
And for Cunningham, Daniel Island 1-684, DI 2-715, DI 3-719, and DI 4-1,019, The Village-626, and Yellow House-566.
South Carolina is reporting a nearly 72% voter turnout with 2.5 million of 3.5 million voters casting their ballots in 2020. In Berkeley County, voter turnout also was 69% with 105,087 ballots cast of 151,964 eligible voters. For the local precincts, turnout was between 72% to 86%; that compares to 2005 when only 1.1% of registered Daniel Island voters cast their ballot in city only races.
— Compiled by Boots Gifford, boots@thedanielislandnews.com
A LOOK AT STATE AND BERKELEY COUNTY VOTES CAST
PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT - IN SOUTH CAROLINA
WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence: Statewide, 56%/1.3 million; Berkeley County, 55%/57,285; Daniel Island 1-1,187, DI 2-722, DI 3-822, and DI 4-1,337, The Village-1,244, Yellow House-1,082, and Cainhoy-1,198
DEMOCRAT: Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: Statewide, 44%/1.04 million; Berkeley County, 43%/45,126, Daniel Island 1-648, DI 2-704, DI 3-682, and DI 4-977, The Village-663, Yellow House-903, and Cainhoy-939
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (6TH Congressional District)
WINNER: DEMOCRAT: James E. Clyburn: District, 68%/197,477; Berkeley County, 67%/3,234;
REPUBLICAN: John McCollum: District, 31%/89,258; Berkeley County, 32%/1,554
S.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (District 99)
WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Mark Smith: District, 64%/17,699; Berkeley County, 64%/17,711
DEMOCRAT: Jen Gibson: District, 36%/9,816; Berkeley County, 35%/6,135
S.C. SENATE (District 37)
WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Larry Grooms: District, 59%/42,915; Berkeley County, 58%/27,282
DEMOCRAT: Kathryn B. Whitaker: District, 39%/28,266, Berkeley County, 39%/18,262
SOLICITOR - CIRCUIT 9
WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Scarlett Wilson: Circuit-wide, 55%/173,122; Berkeley County, 60%/62,030
DEMOCRAT: Ben Pogue: Circuit-wide, 45%/143,428; Berkeley County, 39%/41,157
The following incumbents ran unopposed and won their seats.
S.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (District 102): Democrat Joe Jefferson
BERKELEY COUNTY AUDITOR: Republican Janet Brown Jurosko
BERKELEY COUNTY TREASURER: Republican Carolyn Umphlett
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL (District 2): Republican Joshua Whitley
SOIL AND WATER COMMISSION (non-partisan): Lynn B. Curtis II
Visit these online sources for more election data:
• State and county results: SCvotes.org
• Berkeley County results: berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/elections/
• Associated Press Electoral College map: https://bit.ly/32aEorO