Election Reminders

• The Oct. 22 issue of The Daniel Island News will be the last one before the General Election for publishing political Letters to the Editor. Letters must be received by Sunday, Oct. 18, to be included and must follow our guidelines in order to be considered for publication.

• South Carolina absentee ballot voters are reminded that you DO need to have a witness signature on your return envelope in order for your ballot to be counted. Some voters received an instruction sheet with their ballots that stated signatures were not needed. However, that decision was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court and the requirement is still valid. For more on this, you can go to: http://www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/witness-signature-required-sc-ma...