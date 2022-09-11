Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Based on unofficial results at scvotes.org updated 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

November’s General Election has come and gone and not much has changed in the political landscape that is predominantly red in South Carolina. Many Republicans in the Palmetto State will remain seated for another term as Democratic opponents were largely unsuccessful in unseating their counterparts.

Incumbent Republican Henry McMaster convincingly defeated Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham for re-election as governor. McMaster, who first came into office in 2017, will serve his second term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history by the time his term ends in 2027.

Incumbent Republican Nancy Mace staved off Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to win reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat. The victory will be Mace’s second term in congress.

Incumbent Republican Tim Scott was declared the overwhelming victor for the U.S. Senate 2 seat against Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews. Scott, who will be serving his second term in the senate, has made it publicly known that it will be his final term.

Democrat incumbent Jim Clyburn won the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 seat by a large margin over Republican challenger Duke Buckner. Clyburn, who serves as the House Majority Whip, will go on to serve his 16th term.

In local contests, Berkeley County voters returned incumbent Republican Johnny Cribb as county supervisor by a large margin over against Democrat Tory Liferidge. Cribb, who has served since 2019, will proceed to serve his second term.

In the Berkeley County School Board District 2 race, incumbent Republican Mac McQuillin was re-elected as the clear favorite over Democratic challenger Cyndi Russell-Albach. McQuillin has served the position since 2014.

Below are the unofficial results with 100% of precincts reporting for the following statewide offices, according to scvotes.org.

STATEWIDE RACES

Note: R = Republican, D = Democrat, L = Libertarian, A = Alliance, G = Green, U = United Citizens, N = Nonpartisan

GOVERNOR/LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

● R: Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette – 58.10% – 980,069 votes

● D: Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey – 40.61% – 684,935 votes

● L: Bruce Reeves/Jessica Ethridge – 1.22% – 20,652

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 1

● R: Nancy Mace – 56.39 – 153,164 votes

● D: Annie Andrews – 42.46% – 115,316 votes

● A: Joseph Oddo – 0.97% – 2,628 votes

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DISTRICT 6

● D: James Clyburn – 62.04% – 130,547 votes

● R: Duke Buckner – 37.85% – 79,657 votes

U.S. SENATE 2

● R: Tim Scott – 62.96% – 1,057,341 votes

● D: Krystle Matthews – 36.93% – 620,239 votes

SECRETARY OF STATE

● R: Mark Hammond – 63.40% – 1,062,401 votes

● D: Rosemounda Peggy Butler – 36.53% – 612,099 votes

STATE TREASURER

● R: Curtis Loftis – 79.70% – 1,120,335 votes

● A: Sarah E. Work – 19.83% – 278,815

SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

● R: Ellen Weaver – 55.57% – 929,442

● D: Lisa Ellis – 39.55% – 661,500 votes

● A: Lisa Ellis – 3.15% – 52,618 votes

● G: Patricia M. Mickel – 1.63% – 27,192 votes

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

● R: Hugh Weathers – 77.61% – 1,075,800 votes

● G: David Edmond – 15.24% – 211,267 votes

● U: Chris Nelums – 6.83% – 94,676 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY RACES

COUNTY SUPERVISOR

● R: Johnny Cribb – 60.92% – 42,904 votes

● D: Tory Liferidge – 38.97% – 27,444 votes

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

● N: Mac McQuillin – 69.61% – 5.675 votes

● N: Cyndi Russell-Albach – 30.08% – 2,452 votes

SOIL AND WATER DISTRICT COMMISSION (2 elected)

● N: Diane H. Edwins – 54.85% – 30,705 votes

● N: T. Keith Gourdin – 44.42% – 24,863 votes

UNOPPOSED RACES

ATTORNEY GENERAL

● R: Alan Wilson – 97.32% – 1,212,437 votes

COMPTROLLER GENERAL

● R: Richard Eckstrom – 98.21% – 1,219,221 votes

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 99

● R: Mark Smith – 98.23% – 11,090 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF

● R: Duane Lewis – 98.22% – 52,126 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

● R: Keith Kornahrens – 98.52% – 51,515 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURT

● R: Leah Guerry Dupree – 98.70% – 51,663 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER

● R: Darnell D. Hartwell – 98.86% – 52,039 votes

BERKELEY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

● R: Cindy Forte – 98.94% – 51,522 votes

STATE VOTER TURNOUT

(46 counties: 2,257 precincts)

● Ballots cast: 1,701,993

● Registered voters: 3,379,089

● Turnout: 50.37%

BERKELEY COUNTY VOTER TURNOUT

(94 precincts)

● Ballots cast: 71,983

● Registered voters: 149,091

● Turnout: 48.28%