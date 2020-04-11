Election Results: Graham, Mace win congressional seats

As the country still holds its breath awaiting the final decision on the presidential election, South Carolina’s state races have been called with a large percentage of the votes counted by early Wednesday morning.

With a little more than 90% of the precincts reporting statewide, Sen. Lindsey Graham will be returning to Washington, D.C., and going with him will be fellow Republican Nancy Mace, a Daniel Island resident.

Results posted by SCvotes.gov and BerkeleyCountySC.gov are considered unofficial until all the votes are counted and results certified and declared final.

Statewide, Graham defeated his opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, 55% to 44%, with Graham garnering 1,317,607 votes to Harrison’s 1,045,819. In Berkeley County, Graham received 56,248 (54%) over Harrison’s 46,136 (44%).

In the race for South Carolina’s U.S. House of Representative Dist. 1 seat, Mace upset the incumbent Democrat, Joe Cunningham, by 51% to 48%, 205,661 votes to 195,301 in the district. Berkeley County cast 50,840 votes for Mace and 40,738 for Cunningham.

South Carolina is reporting a nearly 69% voter turnout with 2.4 million of 3.5 million voters casting their ballots in 2020. In Berkeley County, voter turnout also was 69% with 104,873 ballots cast of 151,964 eligible voters.

Here are the other local races as of noon, Wednesday, Nov. 4. Watch for final reports and precinct breakdowns in the Nov. 12 issue of The Daniel Island News.

PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT - (Too Close to Call)

REPUBLICAN: Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence: Statewide, 56%/1.3 million; Berkeley County, 55%/57,285

DEMOCRAT: Joe Biden/Kamala Harris: Statewide, 44%/1.04 million; Berkeley County, 43%/45,126

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (6TH Congressional District)

WINNER: DEMOCRAT: James E. Clyburn: District, 68%/189,456; Berkeley County, 67%/3,234

REPUBLICAN: John McCollum: District, 31%/87,252; Berkeley County, 32%/1,554

S.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (District 99)

WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Mark Smith: District, 64%/17,699; Berkeley County, 64%/11,142

DEMOCRAT: Jen Gibson: District, 36%/9,809; Berkeley County, 35%/6,131

S.C. SENATE (District 37)

WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Larry Grooms: District, 59%/42,880; Berkeley County, 58%/27,261

DEMOCRAT: Kathryn B. Whitaker: District, 39%/28,226, Berkeley County, 39%/18,232

SOLICITOR - CIRCUIT 9

WINNER: REPUBLICAN: Scarlett Wilson: Circuit-wide, 55%/173,122; Berkeley County, 60%/61,908

DEMOCRAT: Ben Pogue: Circuit-wide, 45%/143,428; Berkeley County, 39%/41,071

The following incumbents ran unopposed and won their seats.

S.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (District 102): Democrat Joe Jefferson

BERKELEY COUNTY AUDITOR: Republican Janet Brown Jurosko

BERKELEY COUNTY TREASURER: Republican Carolyn Umphlett

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL (District 2): Republican Joshua Whitley

SOIL AND WATER COMMISSION (non-partisan): Lynn B. Curtis II

For more election data, check out these online sources:

State and County results: www.SCvotes.org

Berkeley County results: www.berekleycountysc.gov/dept/elections/

Associated Press Electoral College map: https://bit.ly/32aEorO