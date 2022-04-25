Electric Lawn Equipment Expo set for April 30

The City of Charleston and Charleston County will host their first “Electric Lawn Equipment Expo” on April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in West Ashley at 3125 Glenn McConnell Parkway to showcase a variety of electric-powered lawn equipment.

This Earth Day-inspired event is an opportunity for landscape maintenance companies, government employees, residents and those who take care of lawns and landscapes to test and learn more about electric-powered lawn equipment. Industry experts will be available to answer questions and offer demonstrations.

The City of Charleston, in October 2021, committed to replacing its gas-powered leaf blowers with alternative options, like electric blowers, rakes and brooms. The goal is to replace all 90 gas-powered leaf blowers by summer 2023 and inspire others to do the same.

Electric lawn equipment:

Produces less noise and improves the quality of life in our neighborhoods;

Does not produce harmful fumes from burning oil or gas;

Produces zero emissions;

Reduces maintenance cost;

Is easier to use, lighter and starts at the push of a button.

Those who attend will receive a $50 voucher to purchase battery-operated equipment at the expo, while supplies last.

Vouchers will be limited to:

One per household;

First-come-first-serve;

City of Charleston residents (including City residents who live in Berkeley County) and/ or Charleston County residents;

Use for purchase of new electric lawn equipment (the actual machine);

Use during the day of expo only.

City of Charleston Director of Sustainability Katie McKain explained, “Electric lawn-care equipment is a true win-win — good for consumers, and good for the environment as well. We hope residents and businesses will stop by the expo to experience all the benefits for themselves.”

For more information, visit www.charleston-sc.gov/electric-lawn-care.