Enjoy opera, support youth center at island fundraiser

There is a first time for everything, and Charleston has served as home for a good many firsts.

Charleston opened the first municipally supported orphanage in the United States, Charleston Orphan House, in 1790. In 1735, the first opera produced in North America was recorded as a ballad opera called “Flora,” according to Dan Daniel, vice president of development for Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) — the orphan house became CYDC in 1978. These two firsts, an orphanage and an opera, will come together for an upcoming island fundraising called Cocktails and Carols on Thursday, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m., in Pierce Park Pavilion.

Cocktails need no explanation, but the caroling in this case is much more than meets the eye — or ear! Entering the Pierce Park Pavilion stage will be soprano opera singer Leah Edwards and her husband, Dimitri, co-founders of Holy City Arts and Lyric Opera (HALO), a professional opera company most recently renowned for its social distance shows: over 100 outside opera concerts in 2020.

Never been to an opera? Make it a first!

“It’s OK not to understand every word – opera is storytelling: loudly and on sustained vowels!” shares Edwards, emphasizing opera as an experience. Visit HolyCityArts.org to find out more about their live performances.

One of their concerts was a touchpoint to teens at the CYDC courtyard. Edwards said the first experience many had ever had with opera struck a chord with the kids.

She said, “So much of what we do is primal scream: we use our bodies to get the sound out,” which resonates with teenagers who wanted to scream out frustrations during COVID.

Edwards shared her intention is to make opera approachable to everyone. “Our art tells a story. It’s your story. It’s emotional, intimate. It says, ‘I see you. I feel you. I am here for you.’”

This could explain why so many people find opera cathartic and often have a visceral reaction to the art. For Edwards, this shared fundraiser on Daniel Island was in harmony with HALO’s goal “to invite everyone to experience opera in the way that is most comfortable with them” and a beautiful collaboration, since both organizations have “a shared mission of effecting change.”

CYDC has effected change in our community’s most vulnerable children. According to Daniel, “In 2020, CYDC served 854 families through our community-based services. Twenty-one of those families were in the 29492 and 29450 zip codes.”

The hope of this first collaboration for the Cocktails and Carols event is to raise direct funds because “even with the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, CYDC caseworkers continued to see families in the home because the stress and pressure on families significantly increased the risk of abuse to children,” Daniel explained. “This year the rate of referrals is steadily increasing, as CYDC has already served 1,088 families in 2021.”

Last Christmas, HALO put a piano on the back of a pickup truck and decorated it with lights, wreaths and a super screen for translating the lyrics of opera. The 2020 mobile Christmas concert brought people to tears. This year, join neighbors for the first Cocktails and

Carols to change the lives of children by funding CYDC’s mission “to empower and equip our community’s most vulnerable children by providing a safe environment, educational support and career readiness, in collaboration with families and community partners.”

Limited to 150 people, tickets are available online at carolscocktails.givesmart.com.

Heather MacQueen Jones is a Daniel Island artist journaling life’s journey through oil painting. Follow her stories on Instagram @heARTpalette, on Facebook or online at MacQueenJones.com.