As Valentine’s Day approaches, cards, candy and flowers are everywhere – each filled with hopeful expressions of everlasting love. But what is the ultimate secret to a love story that lasts a lifetime?

Three Daniel Pointe Retirement Community couples with a combined 199 years of marriage experience, provided insight into the secrets of successful unions. Their formulas for love’s longevity ranged from faith and family to keeping a sense of humor.

‘GRIN AND BEAR IT’

High school sweethearts Bill and Emie Mehard have been married for 67 years. After raising three children, one who passed, and welcoming grandkids, the couple fondly remembers their early years, including their first kiss at a Pennsylvania mill. A picture of the McConnells Mill still hangs in their bedroom – keeping the memory alive.

After more than six decades, the memories are plentiful, from romantic recollections to special stories. Bill loves to recount the story from a trip the two took while he was in the military. In Spain, they stopped alongside the road to admire some of the 100-year-old trees.

“She wanted to know where were the olive trees that had the red things inside and that became a running joke,” Bill laughed. “It’s good to have little jokes between you. Emie was quick to respond, ‘Of course, I knew right away it came out of my mouth wrong, but it was too late!’”

Bill’s advice for people starting out? Keep finances in focus. “We were never in debt, except for a mortgage, but outside of that we always saved. Most people don't save today and don't have a nest egg. Start off right in your marriage, don’t get stymied over money and don't overextend yourself.”

Emie said a successful marriage needs to be a 50-50 thing. “Sometimes it doesn't work out that way, you often just grin and bear it, but there's lots of rewards and we're still together. There’s so many people who don’t have anyone.”

The family continues to grow and Emie is grateful for a life filled with love. “We are blessed. Our granddaughter is going to have a baby in July and our grandson is going to be married in October. When you're a couple, you have all this great happiness together. I never thought I'd be a great-grandma.”

‘DON’T SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF’

Carolyn and Neal Alexander met in college when she was a senior and he was in graduate school. The two attended a social event at a fraternity house and struck up a conversation. He asked her out to dinner; it was the start of their everlasting love story.

After raising three children and welcoming grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the couple has learned a lot about making a marriage work. Carolyn shared her simple advice. “Just roll with the punches, don't worry about what's happened, it’ll pass. And don't sweat the small stuff.” Neal agreed, adding, “It’s all small stuff. This advice is almost embarrassing because it’s so simple!”

The couple credits their parents with helping them start out on the right path. “Our parents have a lot to do with our success. Both our parents set a good example for us,” Carolyn said.

“Two things that are very important in marriage are family and church and we tried to instill that into our children,” Neal said. “And it worked! We’ve been married 67 years and our children have all been married almost 40 years themselves, so between the two of us we have 200 years of marriage.”

After almost seven decades, there are no awkward silences between the two. Sometimes, the language of love doesn’t need words.

“Last night we were just sitting around, she was reading and I was thinking we don't have to have a conversation every minute,” Neal explained. “We don't feel forced to talk, we enjoy just being with each other. And you know there's nobody I'd rather spend time with.”

‘DON’T GO TO BED ANGRY’

Juanita and Bud Moon’s love story begins in Spartanburg, where the two were elementary school friends.

Bud’s family moved away when he was about 10, but the couple met up again when he was working at a store his freshman year in college and Juanita and her mother came into the shop. He recognized her mother and they began talking. Juanita asked him if he wanted to see the new church sanctuary with her. Without hesitation he immediately said, yes.

“I knew within two weeks that I wanted to continue our relationship,” Bud said. “I was starstruck!”

Even though the couple went to different colleges almost 100 miles away, they made the relationship work. “She came home extra during those two years, and I knew she was special,” Bud added.

Married 65 years, the couple raised two daughters and were blessed with four grandchildren. Through it all, the couple remains devoted to each other.

“We’ve always had a lot of fun,” Bud said. “We have never screamed at each other. We had our disagreements of course, but the secret is don't go to bed angry. We try to settle everything before bedtime and 99% of the time it works.” Juanita agreed.

When Bud traveled on business and speaking engagements, Juanita usually came with him. Bud’s sense of humor kept him in demand as a speaker and in 2007 he wrote a book, “Observations from the Moon.” It is filled with witty stories showcasing his sense of humor.

That sense of humor has helped sustain their relationship. “He always keeps me laughing,” Juanita said.

The couple was “over the moon” when their two daughters arranged a surprise vow renewal at a 50th wedding anniversary celebration during a family trip to Hawaii.

“It was such a surprise,” Juanita added. “Our daughters planned the whole ceremony, we had no idea. It really was the trip of a lifetime that we got to share with our whole family.”

For these three couples, happily ever after isn’t just something from a fairy tale. All three have discovered the secret to everlasting love.