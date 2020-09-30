Everyone is eligible to vote absentee in South Carolina

All voters are now eligible to vote absentee under the “State of Emergency” reason and, if you want to vote absentee in the upcoming presidential and general election, the opportunity to do so is fast approaching.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, registered voters can cast absentee ballots in-person on voting machines at the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office, at 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Nov. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Additionally, in-person voting will be available from Oct. 19-30 at two new satellite locations – the Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Drive, and the St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive. Hours for the satellite locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Voters may also drop off completed absentee paper ballots (received by mail) during these dates and time slots, when county elections staff members are there to accept them.

“Our staff there will accept absentee by-mail ballots, but only the election staff and only during absentee voting hours,” noted Adam Hammons, director of Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections. “We will not be able to have a drop box at the locations, but we will accept absentee by-mail ballots turned into an election staff member.”

Registered voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot in person at the Moncks Corner office or either of the satellite locations can just show up, continued Hammons, during the days and hours noted above. Each voter will be asked to show proper photo identification prior to voting.

Recently, South Carolina legislators signed into law a new provision that allows for those requesting an absentee ballot to list “State of Emergency” (due to the current COVID-19 pandemic) as a valid reason for not voting on Election Day in November. With the new ruling, Hammons expects to see a surge in absentee voting compared to previous elections.

“It just opens the process up to more people,” he said.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, visit scvotes.org, or contact the elections office at webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov or 843-719-4056. A witness signature on the ballot will not be required, after recent court decisions (see information box on this page).

If voting absentee, election officials recommend requesting your ballot as early as possible. Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters requesting them about 30 days prior to the election and may be returned by either the voter or by an authorized user (with completed form) to the elections office or to the satellite locations during regular business hours. Application deadlines are as follows:

• Oct. 24 (before 5 p.m.) – For submitting an absentee application by mail

• Oct. 30 (before 5 p.m.) – For submitting an absentee application in-person or by the qualified elector’s representative

• Nov. 2 (before 5 p.m.) – For a qualified elector who appears in person to submit an absentee application

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m., on the day of the election (Nov. 3), to be counted.

For additional information, or to check the status of your absentee ballot, visit scvotes.org

TO SIGN OR NOT TO SIGN, IS THAT STILL THE QUESTION In a statement issued Sept. 28, Chris Whitemire, director of public information for the South Carolina State Election Commission, said, “After the latest court ruling on Friday (Sept. 25), witness signatures are now NOT required on ballot return envelopes. The full United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the ruling of the court’s three-judge panel issued a day earlier (Sept. 24). In effect, this most recent ruling reinstates the United States District Court’s Sept.19 order suspending the witness requirement.” Whitmire makes clear that this is an ongoing case and is still subject to change as ballots are being readied to be mailed to voters. “The court case is ongoing and is subject to change,” Whitmire continued in the statement. “We are seeking quick resolution of the matter to alleviate confusion and provide voters with clear instructions as soon as possible. The SEC will continue to notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at SCVOTES.gov.”

YOUR BALLOT STATUS

If you have requested an absentee ballot for the General Election, you can check the status at info.scvotes.sc.gov/Eng/VoterInquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo

You can make sure that your request has been received, if your ballot has been mailed to you, and if your completed ballot has been received and your vote is being processed.

ADVICE FROM THE USPS

The United States Post Office is sharing the following tips on mailing your ballots via postcards sent to mailboxes:

• Start today. Give yourself and your election officiate ample time to complete the process.

• Rules and dates vary by state, so contact your election board to confirm. Find links at usps.com/voting info.

• Request your mail-in ballot (often called absentee ballot) at least 15 days before Election Day.

• Once received, follow the instructions. And postage to the return envelope is needed.

• It is recommended you mail your ballot at least 7 days before Election Day.

POLL WORKERS STILL NEEDED