Everyone loves a parade

Mother’s Day kicked off a little early for the residents of Summit Place on Daniel Island with a parade of family, friends and community members that included more than 20 golf carts and many walkers and bicyclists.

Summit Place Supporters, a group that has been supporting the staff and residents during the COVID-19 quarantine, planned the event, said Ron Magnuson, whose mother, Ruth Magnuson, is a resident. The group has provided smoothies for staff, coffee and doughnuts, put up a banner outside, and delivered meals, said Magnuson.

Laura Kelly, whose mother, Shirley Stumpo, is a resident, organized the Mother’s Day parade, which took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

Folks were encouraged to honk their horns for the residents who are visually impaired. Many residents watched from their windows, while others were brought to the library or porch to see the celebration.