Exchange Club’s pinwheels bring smiles and support

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Exchange Club of Daniel Island’s annual pinwheel program is under way, bringing awareness to the important issue.

Displayed all across the island, on public green spaces or residential lawns and gardens, the pinwheels bring attention to issue of child abuse and the need to protect vulnerable young people.

Pinwheels are displayed throughout the month of April with proceeds from the purchases donated to Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center and Darkness to Light.

The DI club started the initiative in 2017, dubbed Pinwheels for Greater Childhoods.

Pinwheels are available online or at Island Expressions, Daniel Island Monograms, and Qwik Pack & Ship and can be purchased through the end of April. Each pinwheel can be purchased for $2 or get 20 pinwheels for $35.