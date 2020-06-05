Exchange Club honors heroes with fifth annual flag display

A stunning array of red, white and blue will blanket River Landing Drive and Guggenheim Park this summer as the Exchange Club of Daniel Island reprises its Field of Honor display for the fifth year.

From June 28 through July 11, more than 650 full-sized American flags atop poles 7 ½ feet tall will fly on the grassy lawns to honor community heroes including military, veterans, first responders, teachers and hometown heroes.

The Daniel Island display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. The public can show its support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag for $25 or by making a donation online at healingfield.org/event/danielislandsc20/.

Community members also can stop by the onsite sales tent to place orders in person near 130 River Landing Drive. The tent will be open periodically during the Field of Honor display and the schedule will be made available prior to the scheduled event dates.

Flag sponsors may pick up their flags to keep and display as a memento of this year’s event or the flags may be donated back to the Exchange Club for reuse next year.

In conjunction with the Field of Honor, the Exchange Club again will sponsor a blood drive conducted by The Blood Connection, to be held on June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simmons Park, 211 River Landing Drive. Donors may sign up in advance at donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/145920 or by calling The Blood Connection at 854-429-1700.

Sponsoring the 2020 Field of Honor are the Daniel Island Community Fund, The Daniel Island News, The Charleston Area Citadel Club, Daniel Island Real Estate and Wells Fargo Advisors. Because of their support, 100% of proceeds from the individual flag sponsorships will benefit the following four local charities:

• One80 Place: The programs of One80 Place help prevent homelessness one person at time, one family at a time. The organization works with men, women, families, and veterans to ensure they have a chance to begin again. One 80 Place also provides shelter accomodations in Charleston.

• Veterans Matter: A national leader in eliminating homeless among veterans and a partner in Project Zero — a project supported by the Exchange Club of Daniel Island to reduce veteran homelessness in the Lowcountry to zero.

• Fisher House Charleston: A group that provides temporary accommodations to veterans and their families while the veteran is receiving medical attention at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

• Palmetto Warrior Connection: Leaving the military is a huge transition and Palmetto Warrior Connection helps retiring warriors connect with education opportunities, benefits, housing, and employment services.



