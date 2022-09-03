Exhibition showcases local artists for fine art event

Art lovers can rejoice in knowing that a unique exhibit will be on display for the fine folks of Daniel Island at the end of next month — especially those who appreciate fine art.

The Daniel Island Recreation Center will host a fine art exhibit on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition is free to the public and the artwork will be available for purchase.

Local artist Diana Roller is the creative force behind the event. As a child growing up in the Netherlands, her parents often took her to local museums where she was introduced to the works of VanGogh, Vermeer, and Rembrandt. Art exhibits became a passion throughout her life.

After moving to Daniel Island five years ago, Roller took art lessons and her passion turned into a profession. Realizing there were other area artists who needed a venue to showcase their work she came up with the idea to have a fine art show where residents could explore local talent without leaving the island.

“I am extremely excited to bring this unique show to Daniel Island. This event offers an art gallery with 14 vendors in one place. All artists will be there to represent their work. There are many local artists in the Charleston area who do not work with a gallery. There is just too much talent to house us all.”

With the help of Daniel Island resident Lindy Morgan, the duo has been working nonstop to create a special opportunity for the community. Morgan has lived on Daniel Island for more than a decade and feels this is a much-needed event.

“The community is growing and there are many resident artists on the island. This event, which features original fine art, will bring together many local artists in a gallery type setting,” Morgan said. “It will offer Daniel Island residents the opportunity to view the art, meet some local artists and purchase their art, if they are interested, without leaving the island.”

Fourteen local artists are scheduled to display and discuss their artwork. Lowcountry artist Cynthia Huston says it’s an honor to be part of this inaugural event that hopefully will become an annual show. She often finds inspiration for her paintings on Daniel Island.

Huston has been professionally painting for about five years. She has been featured in the Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Festival and has painted portraits for several celebrities, including Barbra Streisand. “I work very closely with my clients during the process to be sure I am providing exactly what my client is looking for. I like to call it a collaboration instead of a commission. I feel so blessed to have a job I love. I look forward to working every day!”

Mollie Vardell has been painting for more than 15 years. Her work is on display at the Perspective Gallery in Mount Pleasant. She was eager to be a part of the exhibit. “I always love the opportunity to be among fellow artists to share ideas and talk art,” Vardell said.

Christine Luesebrink is known for her commissioned portraits of dogs and children, many of them Daniel Island residents. “Paint is truly magic — I’ve used it for so many things. From a zebra rug on the floor to highlighting a child’s smile — paint can do anything. Paint brings pets to life for so many happy dog owners here on Daniel Island.”

Roller hopes the art showcase will bring a greater appreciation to the fine art community. “We all tend to buy something at a local store that sells a copy of a mass-produced piece of art. An original oil painting has a soul! It speaks to you,” she said.

Organizers Roller and Morgan hope to make this fine art exhibit a regular event on the island.