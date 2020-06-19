Explore 500 miles of Palmetto State – literally or virtually - with global expedition leader Tom Mullikin

Global expedition leader Tom Mullikin will lead the first-ever expedition of its kind across South Carolina in order to showcase the unique natural beauty of the Palmetto State and to raise greater awareness of environmental threats (resulting from disastrous storms, flooding) to the most vulnerable areas of the state. Billed as the SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7), the month-long expedition will begin in in the Upstate, July 1, and conclude at the S.C. Aquarium in Charleston, July 30.

Along the way, experts will describe the state’s seven geographic wonders explored and observed along 500 miles of the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea. The expedition will be both literal (for those physically participating) and virtual (for those participating from home).

“This will be for everyone,” says Mullikin, who chairs the S.C. Floodwater Commission. “It will also be something of a record-setting expedition, not so much in terms of the time it takes for us to complete it, but in terms of the magnificent destinations across S.C. that we will enjoy along the way.”

An energy-environmental attorney and university professor, Mullikin is a former U.S. Army officer and retired commanding general of the S.C. State Guard who has spent much of the last four decades traversing every continent on earth, climbing mountain ranges of the world’s seven tallest peaks (including reaching the summits of more than 20 mountains across the globe) and logging SCUBA dives in all the world’s oceans.

“A proven world-class expedition leader and S.C. enthusiast, Tom Mullikin is creating quite the buzz with his upcoming July expedition,” says Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. “I’m really looking forward to following his journey and hope to see you all for one of his fireside chats along the way.”

Experts along the route will lead discussions ranging from conservation, resiliency, adult and childhood fitness, outdoor therapy, floodwater-mitigation issues, and more. The discussions during trailside fireside chats by will be led by key partners in the out-door and conservation industries. Expedition partners so far include the S.C. Department of Natural Resources; the S.C. Floodwater Commission; the S.C. Dept. of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism; the Association of the U.S. Army’s Palmetto State Chapter; the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor; Yamaha Rightwaters™; the Cape Romain Natural Wildlife Refuge, the Edgar Dyer Institute for Leadership and Public Policy – Coastal Carolina University, and many others.

For more information, please visit https://www.southcarolina7.com/.