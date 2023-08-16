Inside an unassuming warehouse squeezed between a radio station and a daycare center off Clements Ferry Road, an extreme mechanical makeover is underway.

A team of highly trained technicians at the Arkonik Special Vehicle Operations headquarters are outfitting and restoring a fleet of vintage British cars for owners yearning to combine the classic feel of a wooden steering wheel with the lion’s roar of a super-sized engine and techno-gadgets that would even make James Bond blush.

“There’s a huge cult following here,” said Arkonik production manager Juan Matiz. “I think there’s a record number of registered Defenders here in South Carolina.”

To be clear, Matiz said registered “Defenders,” not “offenders” – as in the Land Rover Defender, one of the most iconic British off-road vehicles in the world. The Land Rover Defender is the only brand of car Arkonik currently restores as its popularity has skyrocketed across the world.

“They are definitely very pure,” Matiz said. “The Defenders have a lot of history and heritage.”

The Land Rover Defender is often regarded as the crown jewel of off-roading vehicles. Rolled out after World War II in 1948, the English-made vehicle combined the engine of a Land Rover with the utility and boxiness of a Jeep, making it a precursor to today’s SUVs.

The model has been made famous and cherished by its owners through the years. The late Queen of England and Winston Churchill professed their eternal love to the 4x4 monarch.

Even Hollywood has its car crush, as the rugged truck receives plenty of screen time as a sidekick to an escaping 007 or Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” or to the wayward jungle explorers in “Jumanji.”

Despite its global demand and brand, it’s a rarity to see them in the United States.

The Defender was sold briefly in America in the 1990s, but differing safety and automotive regulations between the countries didn’t mesh and the car was eventually kept out of the states.

Then in 2016, Land Rover ended the global production of the Defender, selling 2 million vehicles in its 68-year history.

While Land Rover resurrected the “Defender” name with a new model in 2019 that now sells in the U.S., it has a different body frame that doesn’t look as traditional as the older Defenders. The change in the appearance was necessary to meet federal crash ratings and emissions standards.

So, with a limited supply of the car’s original design available, it created a new niche for collectors: Track down an old Rover rusting in a French farmhouse, refurbish it, make it U.S. compliant, trick it out like a king and then hit the streets here in the states.

Enter Arkonik CEO Andy Hayes.

Hayes founded the U.K.-based Arkonik in 2006 after his wife bought him an old 1983 Defender to keep him busy while recovering from a motorcycle accident. Hayes souped-up the car, liked what he saw, and has kept restoring Defenders since.

With the popularity of the car here in the U.S., Hayes crossed the Atlantic opening a second production facility in Charleston in 2020.

The move to the Clements Ferry Road area made sense as the company easily ships and receives vehicles at the nearby port.

“(We) have a department that finds these vehicles all over Europe,” Matiz said. “For it to be a left-hand drive, they have to find it somewhere other than the U.K., and to get it over here, it would have to match the coding and the VIN for it to pass customs.”

Matiz said once the car is confirmed legit, there’s more to it than slapping on a fresh coat of paint.

Each vehicle is like a snowflake, born in different years with different models, so to overhaul the vehicle takes time – as much as 18 months to 2 years for completion.

“They are all restored in the U.K.,” Matiz said. “All the paint work is done in the U.K. in the factory, and they are completely assembled as a base unit. Then when it gets here (to Charleston,) we get to fulfill the rest of the customer’s request.”

Those requests can range from inserting a Corvette engine under the hood to having teak floor paneling with Hawaiian-themed leather trim for each car seat.

“After-market speakers, 10-inch touch screens, amplifiers…We even offer center ACs for the console so you have a secondary air conditioning unit. Keep you nice and cool on these hot days,” Matiz said. “All kinds of sound-deadening materials, paddings and carpeting that you would never see roll off the showroom floor back in 1983.”

And although each “new” Defender is modernized, the goal is to retain the history and the look of the original model.

“We have a lot of features that are really nostalgic to the Land Rover. We don’t use the modern dashboard. We like the wooden steering wheels,” Matiz said.

Inventory or stock models start at $160,000 with customized builds inching toward the $400,000 price tag. Included in the cost is a professional photoshoot of the car during each stage of production until it’s gassed up and delivered to its final destination anywhere in the U.S.

Videos on the company’s website show ecstatic car owners smiling and weeping as their Defender glides up their driveway. The owners range from a 40-something Colorado mom who fell in love with the car when she was 12 years old to the Grammy award winning singer and “Despacito” star Luis Fonsi, who was all smiles as he hopped in his new car at his Miami mansion.

Arkonik plans to keep forging ahead here in the Lowcountry. The company earlier this year relocated into the 22,500-square-foot facility on Clements Ferry Road and currently employs between 70 to 80 workers.

“We were in a facility just down the road that was maybe half this size,” Matiz said. “We had the team separated. Testing in one building. Production in the other. (Now) the team is all together. We have a much better vibe. We are super comfortable here for now and we are looking to expand and recruit.”