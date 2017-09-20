Fall brings a good harvest of fish!

Fall is in the air. Recently, the mornings have been comfortable (almost cool) and the long days of summer are on the wane. For the first time in months, the water temperature is below 80 degrees. It seems the fish know that summer is over, too. They are schooling up and feeding aggressively in preparation for winter. This makes fishing almost synonymous with catching.

Last week, the tides were optimal for fishing in the late afternoon and early evening. With the weather being nice and me feeling kind of restless after Irma, I went fishing a lot. Each day, the bite was outstanding for Trout, Redfish and Flounder. Inshore slams were easy and it was not unusual for everyone in the boat to have a fish on the hook. On one trip I was joined by my son Elliott, and my niece’s husband, Sean. We fished marsh points and oyster bars swept by the falling tide. Elliott spotted a school of Redfish approaching our location (in about a foot of water). He cast a StreakZ 3.75 to the school and hooked up. Sean and I followed Elliott’s lead and hooked up as well. Fighting three fish at the same time was a bit of a challenge. But not as challenging as trying to get a picture of the three of us holding our fish. Thankfully, Elliott figured out the picture timer on his phone and we managed to get the shot.

Fall brings a multitude of activities to Daniel Island. My personal favorites are Park Day and Fishing Day (which is pretty much every day). Don’t miss either one!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.