Fall garden tour set to bloom on Daniel Island on Nov. 7

For its 20th annual Fall Garden Tour, Charleston Horticultural Society has set its sights on Daniel Island. This self-guided driving and walking tour will feature 11 private gardens throughout the island, along with the 2-acre public garden space known as the Osprey Trail.

Each year the horticultural society’s Fall Garden Tour allows ticket holders exclusive access to a carefully curated selection of home gardens located in a different community within the Charleston area. In partnership with the Daniel Island Garden Club and the Daniel Island POA, this year tour will give attendees access to a variety of some of Daniel Island’s finest and most unique private gardens.

Attendees will be treated to garden styles ranging from English and Japanese inspired designs as well as bedding gardens featuring Japanese maples, camellias, live oaks and magnolias. Other highlights include a stunning poolside garden, rock and rose gardens, a boxwood maze, a vast collection of succulent arrangements, and gardens with one-of-a-kind fountains and sculptures.

The tour will also feature a visit to the 2-acre Osprey Trail located in front of Daniel Island School on Daniel Island Drive. Developed in 2008 and maintained by the Daniel Island Garden Club, the site features a series of beautiful gardens including a bird and butterfly garden, children’s garden, Japanese garden and several others “garden rooms” along a natural path centralized by a copper-and-stainless steel, 11-foot-tall sculpture known as Island Sonata.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at chashortsoc.org or by calling 843-579-9922. A gourmet boxed lunch add-on option is also available for pre-order for all attendees.

The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person on the day of the tour from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the white check-in tents at Guggenheim Terrace, located at 885 Island Park Drive.