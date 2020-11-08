Family delivers for Lowcountry Blessing Box Project

Pop open the trunk on Elizabeth Perkis’ car on any given day and you’re likely to find it full of nonperishable food items and other necessities. But the extra load is not due to an affinity for shopping – or stockpiling for an emergency. It’s about serving those less fortunate. And for the Daniel Island-based Perkis family, it’s a labor of love.

“Our trunks always look like that,” explained Elizabeth, “because we’re always out delivering food!”

Elizabeth, her husband, Josh, and their daughters, Claudia Rose and Amelia, have been supporting the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project (LBBP) for about three years. The boxes serve as “little free pantries” and are located throughout the Charleston region and beyond. People are invited to place donations inside the boxes and nearby residents may come and take out whatever they need. The Perkis family purchases items on their own to supply a number of boxes in the area, but they also collect donations from the

Daniel Island community as well. Although they deliver to boxes in a variety of locations, including the Cainhoy peninsula, they have found a tremendous need in the North Charleston area.

“We have times where we do boxes and we come back an hour later and they’re empty,” said Elizabeth.

And that is what serves as motivation for their efforts, explained Claudia Rose.

“When you do food banks and things like that, you know you’re helping, it’s just not as tangible. But when you’re doing blessing boxes you sometimes can see the people getting the items or you see that it’s all gone, so enough people needed it. I just think that’s kind of encouraging.”

“I’ve even seen a teenager living in her car who has been at the box hoping somebody would come fill it,” added Elizabeth. “…How can I not go back? How can I not ask my neighbors for food?”

Elizabeth, who is one of the administrators for the Daniel Island Moms Facebook page, has found social media to be especially helpful in getting the word out about the project.

“If I put a call out…suddenly we’ll get two weeks’ worth of food in one day,” she said. “Sometimes people will send money via Venmo and I’ll just go shopping.”

The power of social media is “absolutely” having an impact, noted LBBP founder Katie Dahlheim.

“I see those exchanges all the time,” said Dahlheim, of the calls for help and subsequent responses. “And I love it. I think it’s a great way to spread the word - and to do it as a community.”

The Perkis family typically makes deliveries to boxes about four to five times a week. They have noticed during the COVID pandemic, the need is increasing.

“There are more people driving up to boxes versus walking up,” said Elizabeth. “…We see grandmas holding little kids’ hands and asking if they can take things, and others say they are just trying to make dinner. I do think there is an increase and there is probably a shift in more people, a different population of people, who need the boxes.”

According to Dahlheim, at least 35 boxes have been added to the effort since the pandemic began, bringing the total to over 150.

“I am really glad we had this network in place, because it’s a touch-free, no contact way that you can really help people,” said Dahlheim. “And there are so many people that need help right now.”

For information on how to assist the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, including a map of locations, please visit chsblessingbox.wixsite.com/home or the project’s Facebook page at facebook.com/chsblessingbox.