Fan Guide: Be in the know at the Charleston Open

Curious what’s in the mix for this year’s Credit One Charleston Open? Look no further than this ultimate fan guide to help you navigate all the excitement to and from the tennis stadium.

DAYTIME FESTIVITIES

FAMILY WEEKEND

SAT, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 2

9AM - 5PM

Bring the whole crew out for two fun-filled days during qualifying rounds! The weekend will offer a variety of family friendly activities on behalf of MUSC Health, including bouncy houses, fair hair, balloon art, face painting, games and live music. Admission is free for kids 16 and under, and adults are only $10.

THE DRAW

SAT, APRIL 1

3PM

Be the first to know the match ups of the Credit One Charleston Open! The Draw will be conducted at the Match Point Bar & Grill. Players will be in attendance, so be sure to stop by, say hello and snag a photo!

FAN ZONE

SAT, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 9

ALL DAY

Adults and kids are welcome to try their hand and see if they have what it takes to play like the pros at the Fan Zone presented by the USTA. Challenge your friends or family at the Speed of Serve Challenge; Be the Ball virtual tennis court maze; Multi Ball, Tennis Simulator; Ball Kid Challenge and the Knock ’Em Down Challenge.

LIVE MUSIC

SAT, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 9

ALL DAY

Enjoy acoustic performances from local artists throughout the day at Charleston’s Living Room. Lineup: creditonecharlestonopen.com/music-schedule/.

ART

SAT, APRIL – SUN, APRIL 9

11AM – 4PM

Attention art lovers, stop by the deck and check out artist Ted Dimond’s signature paintings.

AUTOGRAPH SESSIONS

SAT, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 9

ALL DAY

Meet some of your favorite players for a picture and autograph!

TENNIS CLINICS

SAT, APRIL 1 – SUN, APRIL 9

9AM - 4PM

Come out for free clinics with world-class instructors from LTP Tennis, in partnership with Short Court Sports. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

PICKLEBALL CLINICS

MON, APRIL 3 - WED, APRIL 5

9AM – 4 PM

Enjoy pickleball lessons, the latest exhibits and daily exhibits.

NIGHTTIME ACTIVITIES

LIVE MUSIC

MON, APRIL 3 – SUN, APRIL 9

DAILY

Relax with daily drink specials and live acoustic music from local acts at the Match Point Bar & Grill’s Feature Stage.

Lineup: creditonecharlestonopen.com/match-point-bar-and-grill/

HAPPY HOUR

MON, APRIL 3 - FRI, APRIL 7

5-6 PM

Join 2014 Charleston Open champion Andrea Petkovic for daily happy hour talk shows, presented by Racquet Magazine, with top tennis talent, coaches and more at the Match Point Bar & Grill.

PLAY BREAKDOWN DAY MATCHES SAT, APRIL 1 QUALIFYING ROUND Gates open: 9 a.m. Play begins: 10 a.m. SUN, APRIL 2 QUALIFYING ROUND Gates open: 9 a.m. Play begins: 10 a.m. MON, APRIL 3 1ST ROUND Gates open: 9 a.m. Play begins: 10 a.m. TUES, APRIL 4 1ST/2ND ROUND Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. WED, APRIL 5 2ND/3RD ROUND Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. THURS, APRIL 6 3RD ROUND Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. FRI, APRIL 7 QUARTERFINALS Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. SAT, APRIL 8 SEMIFINALS Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. SUN, APRIL 9 FINALS* Gates open: 10 a.m. Play begins: 11 a.m. NIGHT MATCHES MON, APRIL 3 1ST ROUND Gates open: 5 p.m. Play begins: 7 p.m. TUES, APRIL 4 1ST/2ND ROUND Gates open: 5 p.m. Play begins: 7 p.m. WED, APRIL 5 2ND/3RD ROUND Gates open: 5 p.m. Play begins: 7 p.m. THURS, APRIL 6 3RD ROUND Gates open: 5 p.m. Play begins: 7 p.m. FRI, APRIL 7 QUARTERFINALS Gates open: 5 p.m. Play begins: 7 p.m. *NOTE: Doubles Final begins at 11 a.m. followed by Singles Final. All match times are subject to change. EATS AND DRINKS

MATCH POINT BAR & GRILL

The Match Point Bar & Grill features a full-service bar with local craft beer, spirits and Kim Crawford wines. Snack on local favorites from Swig & Swine BBQ. Enjoy a Clay Court Cooler while listening to live music and catching up with past champions. Be sure to stop by for happy hour from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. for $2 off select beverages.

CHARLESTON COLLECTIVE

Offering Verde’s Fresh Salads; Lowcountry Oysters; Orlando’s Brick Oven Pizza; Beech Acai, Poke Bowls & Smoothies.

CLUB COURT CAFÉ & COCKTAILS

Located by the Althea Gibson Court, enjoy coffee by La Colombe as well as light bites and a full service bar!

CHARLESTON’S LIVING ROOM

Full-service cocktail bar featuring Chandon. Build your own charcuterie board featuring Forx Farms Cheese!

FIRST SERVE PLAZA

Make this your first stop when you arrive at the Credit One Charleston Open. First Serve plaza features top-shelf bloody marys, mimosas, and La Colombe coffee.

FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE

Featuring Local Charleston favorites, the food truck village will be home to Motley Chew Burgers, Mr. Poppers, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, Ben & Jerry’s, Life Raft Treats & Lowcountry Lemonade.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

FOOD & BEVERAGES With the exception of one unopened bottle of water per person, no food or beverage will be admitted into the event. NO SMOKING POLICY Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted anywhere on the tournament grounds. MATCH SCHEDULE Please keep in mind that match times are subject to change due to weather, television coverage or other delays. Check credi tonecharlestonopen.com or the app for updates. CAMERAS No flash photography is allowed. Cameras are prohibited for any purpose other than using photographs for personal and private domestic use. Such photographs cannot be exploited or displayed in any manner or in any medium whatsoever without the express written consent of the WTA. LOST & FOUND Lost and Found is located at Guest Services, which is near the front steps of the stadium. The Credit One Charleston Open, its owner and the owner’s affiliates, agents and employees are not responsible for lost or stolen articles. TICKET POLICIES Be prepared to present your digital ticket to our usher staff. Patrons wanting to leave and re-enter the tournament grounds will need to obtain a hand stamp or have your ticket exit scanned. No ticket or credential holder may continually collect, disseminate, transmit, publish or release from the grounds of the tournament any match scores or related statistical data during match play (from the commencement of a match through its conclusion for any commercial, betting or gambling purposes). REFUNDS/EXCHANGES There are no refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. RAIN POLICY The following policy applies to individual session tickets purchased directly (and not via ticket auction, exchange, resale, or other secondary ticket outlet) through Ticketmaster, creditonecharlestonopen.com or in person at Guest Services located at the main entrance. Note that this policy does not apply to weeklong subscription, or any tickets issued on a Complimentary or Trade basis. If a session is canceled and no matches are completed, tournament management will make every effort to reasonably accommodate the individual session ticket holder on a subsequent session, if held. The Credit One Charleston Open cannot guarantee ticket availability, exchange of equal value or comparable seat location. There will be no refunds or credits. If one match is completed on Stadium Court, a session is considered complete, and no exchanges or refunds will be made. In addition, patrons are advised that the Credit One Charleston Open schedule of play is subject to change for all sessions. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange due to one or more changes in the schedule of play. Please note: Information on scheduling changes can be obtained by visiting our website’s homepage. ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING ADA seating areas require an ADA seat ticket, which can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com or by calling 843-856-7900. Handicap parking is available. Present your state-issued license plate or hangtag to parking attendants and they will direct you. CLEAR BAG POLICY Be aware of what items are accepted at the tournament and bag dimensions. PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION DAY PARKING Blackbaud – Spectator Lot A – NO PASS OR COST, 65 Fairchild St Benefitfocus – Spectator Lot B – NO PASS OR COST, 100 Benefitfocus way. NIGHT PARKING Benefitfocus – Spectator Lot B – NO PASS OR COST, 100 Benefitfocus way. SHUTTLES Shuttles will run on a continuous loop beginning 1 hour prior to the gate open time and ending one hour after the conclusion of the final match for the day/evening. Buses will stop at each spectator lot on the way back from the stadium. Visit the tournament schedule for gate times. DANIEL ISLAND FERRY If you are traveling to the tournament from downtown, catch the Daniel Island Ferry and enjoy a scenic waterway ride to the event. Ferries will loop from downtown Charleston to Daniel Island for tennis-goers to catch day or night matches at the stadium. Schedule and rates: diferry.com/ferry-tickets/. ALL PARKING PASSES All physical parking passes will have a specified lot number 1-5. Once on Daniel Island, follow the posted signage to get to the appropriate lot.

STAY PLUGGED IN

While on site, keep up with the happenings on other courts and around the grounds by following 0 Credit One Charleston Open on social media. Snap a selfie and share what you’re experiencing at the tournament! /CREDITONECHARLESTONOPEN @CREDITONECHARLESTONOPEN @CHARLESTONOPEN

Use the app to explore the stadium’s site map, where you’ll find locations for cocktails, merchandise and more. The app also includes access to your digital tickets. In-seat food and beverage ordering is available through the app exclusively for premium level ticket holders. The app will be available for download on April 1.

For more information, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com.