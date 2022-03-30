Fan Guide: Be in the know at COCO (Credit One Charleston Open)
DAYTIME ACTIVITIES
INTERACTIVE FAN ZONE
Saturday, April 2 – Sunday, April 10
All day
Adults and kids can stop by the Interactive Fan Zone and put their tennis skills to the test. Challenge friends or family to see who has the faster serve or test your ball kid skills at the Ball Kid Challenge.
THE DRAW
Saturday, April 2
3 - 4 p.m.
Be the first to know the matchups of the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open. The Draw will be conducted at the Match Point Bar & Grill. Two players will be in attendance, so stop by, say hello and snag a photo.
FAMILY WEEKEND
Saturday, April 2 – Sunday, April 3
All day
Bring the whole crew out for two fun-filled days during qualifying rounds. The weekend will offer a variety of family friendly activities, including jumbo-sized games, face painting, photo booths and more. On behalf of MUSC Health, Family Weekend admission is free for kids 16 and under, and adults are $10.
PICKLEBALL CLINICS
Saturday, April 2 –
Wednesday, April 6
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Come out to enjoy the fastest growing sport in the U.S. — pickleball. Staff instructors will be providing clinics for all ages and levels. Short Court Sports will be onsite to demonstrate their paddles as well as offer a daily exhibition.
TALKING TENNIS WITH TRACY AND PAM
Saturday, April 2 - Friday, April 8 (Noon - 1 p.m.)
Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 10 (11 a.m. - Noon)
Join former World No. 1 Tracy Austin and former World No. 3 Pam Shriver as they host the brand new series, “Talking Tennis with Tracy and Pam” at the Match Point Bar & Grill’s Feature Stage. The daily show will feature live interviews with top players and coaches, giving fans an inside look into the journeys, successes and struggles that shaped each player into the power forces they are today.
FROM THE BASELINE WITH BETHANIE MATTEK-SANDS
Saturday, April 2 - Friday, April 8 (3-4 p.m.)
Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 10 (Noon - 1 p.m.)
Fan-favorite Bethanie Mattek-Sands will be taking over the feature stage at the Match Point Bar & Grill for daily conversations with some of her good friends and fellow players. Known for her sense of humor and spontaneous spirit, afternoons with Mattek-Sands are guaranteed to be entertaining and interactive.
NIGHTTIME ACTIVITIES
LCTA NIGHT
Monday, April 4
7-10 p.m.
The Credit One Charleston Open invites all Lowcountry Tennis Association (LCTA) members to the first-ever Monday Night Session to recognize LCTA captains’ efforts and support of the greater Charleston tennis community. LCTA members who purchase tickets will also be entered to win Dunlop’s latest edition tennis racket and bag.
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT
Thursday, April 7, 5-10 p.m.
Complimentary admission is offered to active-duty, retired military and their families, on behalf of Boeing. Please visit vettix.com/ to claim tickets. Military personnel unable to reserve tickets will still be admitted.
HAPPY HOUR & MUSIC
Monday, April 4 - Saturday, April 9
4-6 p.m.
Enjoy daily drink specials and live acoustic music from local acts, including Me and Mr. Jones, Matt MacKelcan Duo, Lauren Hall Duo, New Ghost Duo, Brotherman, Eric Vaughn and Jasmine Commerce, at the Match Point Bar & Grill.
READY...SET...MATCH
Daytime & nighttime matches by date
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Day Session: Qualifying Rounds
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Play begins at 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Day Session: Qualifying Rounds
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 4
Day Session: 1st Round
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Play begins at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
Day Session: 1st & 2nd Rounds
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Play begins at 10 a.m.
Night Session: 1st & 2nd Rounds
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Play begins at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
Day Session: 2nd & 3rd Rounds
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Play begins at 10 a.m.
Night Session: 2nd & 3rd Rounds
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Play begins at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
Day Session: 3rd Round
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
Night Session: 3rd Round
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Play begins at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
Day Session: Quarterfinals
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
Night Session: Quarterfinals
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Play begins at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Day Session: Semifinals
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Day Session: Finals
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 11 a.m.
(Doubles Final begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Singles Final)
NOTE: All match times are subject to change.
RULES & REGULATIONS
FOOD & BEVERAGES
With the exception of one unopened bottle of water per person, no food or beverage will be admitted into the event.
NO SMOKING POLICY
The Credit One Charleston Open is a non-smoking facility. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted anywhere on the tournament grounds.
CAMERAS
No flash photography is allowed. Cameras are prohibited for any purpose other than using photographs for personal and private domestic use. Such photographs cannot be exploited or displayed in any manner or in any medium whatsoever without the express written consent of the WTA.
LOST & FOUND
Lost and Found is located at Guest Services, which is near the front steps of the stadium. The Credit One Charleston Open, its owner and the owner’s affiliates, agents and employees are not responsible for lost or stolen articles.
TICKET POLICIES
Please be prepared to present your digital ticket to the usher staff. Patrons wanting to leave and re-enter the tournament grounds will need to obtain a hand stamp or have your ticket exit scanned. No ticket or credential holder may continually collect, disseminate, transmit, publish or release from the grounds of the tournament any match scores or related statistical data during match play (from the commencement of a match through its conclusion for any commercial, betting or gambling purposes).
REFUNDS/EXCHANGES
There are no refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.
RAIN POLICY
The following policy applies to individual session tickets purchased directly (and not via ticket auction, exchange, resale, or other
secondary ticket outlet) through Ticketmaster, creditonecharlestonopen.com or in person at Guest Services located at the main entrance. Please note that this policy does not apply to weeklong subscription, or any tickets issued on a Complimentary or Trade basis. If a session is canceled and no matches are completed, tournament management will make every effort to reasonably accommodate the individual session ticket holder on a subsequent session, if held. The Credit One Charleston Open cannot guarantee ticket availability, exchange of equal value or comparable seat location. There will be no refunds or credits. If one match is completed on Stadium Court, a session is considered complete, and no exchanges or refunds will be made. In addition, patrons are advised that the Credit One Charleston Open schedule of play is subject to change for all sessions. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange due to one or more changes in the schedule of play. Please note: Information on scheduling changes can be obtained by visiting our website’s homepage.
PARKING & TRANSPORTATION
LOT LOCATIONS
Free day session parking will be available to spectators at the Blackbaud parking lot located at 65 Fairchild St.
Free night session parking will be available to spectators at the Benefitfocus parking lot located at 100 Benefitfocus Way.
SHUTTLE SCHEDULE
Complimentary shuttles will run on a continuous loop from the complimentary spectator parking lots, beginning one hour prior to the gate open time and ending one hour after the conclusion of the final match for the day/evening. Visit creditonecharlestonopen.com for gate times. No parking pass required.
RIDESHARE & TAXI
Guests are encouraged to use the Publix Shopping Center at 162 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 100, as a drop-off/pick-up point for all rideshare and taxi services.
DANIEL ISLAND FERRY
If you’re traveling to the tournament from downtown, catch the Daniel Island Ferry and enjoy a scenic waterway ride to the event. Ferries will loop from downtown Charleston to Daniel Island for tennis-goers to catch day or night matches at the stadium. To purchase tickets, visit diferry.com or call 843-732-4949.
— Compiled by Zach Giroux, zach@thedanielislandnews.com