Fan Guide: Be in the know at COCO (Credit One Charleston Open)

READY...SET...MATCH

Daytime & nighttime matches by date

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Day Session: Qualifying Rounds

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Play begins at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Day Session: Qualifying Rounds

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Play begins at 11 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

Day Session: 1st Round

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Play begins at 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Day Session: 1st & 2nd Rounds

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Night Session: 1st & 2nd Rounds

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Play begins at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Day Session: 2nd & 3rd Rounds

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Play begins at 10 a.m.

Night Session: 2nd & 3rd Rounds

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Play begins at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Day Session: 3rd Round

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Play begins at 11 a.m.

Night Session: 3rd Round

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Play begins at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Day Session: Quarterfinals

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Play begins at 11 a.m.

Night Session: Quarterfinals

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Play begins at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Day Session: Semifinals

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Play begins at 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Day Session: Finals

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Play begins at 11 a.m.

(Doubles Final begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by the Singles Final)

NOTE: All match times are subject to change.

RULES & REGULATIONS

FOOD & BEVERAGES

With the exception of one unopened bottle of water per person, no food or beverage will be admitted into the event.

NO SMOKING POLICY

The Credit One Charleston Open is a non-smoking facility. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted anywhere on the tournament grounds.

CAMERAS

No flash photography is allowed. Cameras are prohibited for any purpose other than using photographs for personal and private domestic use. Such photographs cannot be exploited or displayed in any manner or in any medium whatsoever without the express written consent of the WTA.

LOST & FOUND

Lost and Found is located at Guest Services, which is near the front steps of the stadium. The Credit One Charleston Open, its owner and the owner’s affiliates, agents and employees are not responsible for lost or stolen articles.

TICKET POLICIES

Please be prepared to present your digital ticket to the usher staff. Patrons wanting to leave and re-enter the tournament grounds will need to obtain a hand stamp or have your ticket exit scanned. No ticket or credential holder may continually collect, disseminate, transmit, publish or release from the grounds of the tournament any match scores or related statistical data during match play (from the commencement of a match through its conclusion for any commercial, betting or gambling purposes).

REFUNDS/EXCHANGES

There are no refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.

RAIN POLICY

The following policy applies to individual session tickets purchased directly (and not via ticket auction, exchange, resale, or other

secondary ticket outlet) through Ticketmaster, creditonecharlestonopen.com or in person at Guest Services located at the main entrance. Please note that this policy does not apply to weeklong subscription, or any tickets issued on a Complimentary or Trade basis. If a session is canceled and no matches are completed, tournament management will make every effort to reasonably accommodate the individual session ticket holder on a subsequent session, if held. The Credit One Charleston Open cannot guarantee ticket availability, exchange of equal value or comparable seat location. There will be no refunds or credits. If one match is completed on Stadium Court, a session is considered complete, and no exchanges or refunds will be made. In addition, patrons are advised that the Credit One Charleston Open schedule of play is subject to change for all sessions. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange due to one or more changes in the schedule of play. Please note: Information on scheduling changes can be obtained by visiting our website’s homepage.