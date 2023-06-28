Fatal collision at base of Wando Bridge on DI under investigation

The Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles that occurred on June 19 at 7:38 p.m. on I-526 West at the base of the Wando Bridge on Daniel Island.

Jeremy Tumblin, 37, of Mount Pleasant succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Tumblin’s BMW SUV was traveling west on I-526 when it left the road and struck a tree after colliding with a Nissan van, according to a CPD statement. Immediately preceding the collision with the Nissan, the BMW collided with a Chevrolet SUV on the Mount Pleasant side of the Wando Bridge.

All three vehicles were solely occupied by their respective drivers. EMS transported Tumblin to MUSC, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the driver of the Nissan were each transported to MUSC with minor injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation, contact CPD Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

This is the ninth fatal collision investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2023.