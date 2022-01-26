Father and son’s passion for powered paragliding soars

Some days when you look up in the sky on Daniel Island you might think it’s a bird, or it’s a plane — but no, it’s Daniel Island resident Rich Hughes, powered paraglider extraordinaire.

Hughes has a passion for powered paragliding, a sport that allows the pilot to experience flight at heights up to 10,000 feet. He and his son, Parker, have been powered paragliding for about 10 months. Parker enjoys the freedom of flight and the strong bond it has created between father and son.

“Powered paragliding with my dad has been great,” Parker said. “We spend a lot of time together, going on fun adventures. We spend lots of time planning our trips and enjoy each other's company while flying. We also talk to each other while in the air, through our helmet communications.”

The Phillip Simmons High School student is happy that he shares a common ground with his dad, even if it’s up in the air.

“It's nice that my dad and I share the same passion to fly,” Parker said.

Powered paragliding is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an ultralight aircraft. The FAA has a list of published regulations, rules, and guidance regarding the sport of powered paragliding. There is no license required, but Hughes says almost all pilots train with certified instructors. It is an important aspect of ensuring safety and allows the pilot to gain knowledge of area weather patterns and to promote better understanding of the all-important wind factor.

“This schooling progresses the student's knowledge of aeronautical charting and weather [and] in particular, wind. It also goes through ground takeoffs, in-flight controls, and emergency situations as well as proper landings. We took extensive ground and flight training in North Carolina and Louisiana,” Hughes explained.

According to Hughes, detailed preparation for time in the sky is the most important part of powered paragliding. “My son and I go through a thorough pre-flight engine and equipment checklist and aviation chart/weather analysis. We generally spend about 25 minutes with setup to launch.”

Powered paragliding is considered one of the safest types of flying, in part because of the “double point of failure.”

“If the engine fails, you can gently glide down to the ground in full control. If the glider fails, you have the option to throw your reserve and glide down. Danger occurs when you don't abide by the wind and wind gust guidelines and time of day recommendations for flying,” Hughes added.

Hughes highly recommends taking flight and experiencing the freedom of flying to others. “I can't say enough about what a great decision this has been for my son and I ... Nothing quite compares to the exhilaration of flying. It really has turned into a passion for my son and I. When we aren't flying, we are thinking about it and educating ourselves. We are planning father and son powered paragliding trips to Moab, Utah; and Iceland. Life is an adventure.”

Residents can find more information and a certified instructor from the U.S. Powered Paragliding Association at usppa.org.