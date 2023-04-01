Fearless Forecast: (A comedy, parody, satire)

2022 was a year of misdirection. Interest rates and food prices went up. 401ks went down. Putin went bonkers. Clemson’s FBS chances went down the drain with a loss to South Carolina. Biden didn’t know which way to turn from a podium and Trump wouldn’t go away. But there is one constant pointing us forward – Dalton’s annual fearless forecast of the top stories for the year to come. Like the proverbial cheese in the nursery rhyme, Dalton stands alone. So here are some cheesy 2023 predictions for you to sample and enjoy.

January

Elon Musk unveils his new “everything app” for Twitter, re-branded as My2Sentz, with payment features and micro-fees for messaging. The first live transaction, a user who responds with a poop emoji, is charged .0002 Sentz. As prices on many staples continue to rise, members of the Federal Reserve Board approve increases in the Federal funds rate and their salaries. Tom Brady announces his retirement from professional football. Sam Bankman-Fried announces he now remembers that FTX assets are in the pocket of a pair of cargo pants that he forgot to pick up from the dry cleaners.

February

China institutes a naval and air blockade of Taiwan. President Biden responds, “Come on, man! Make it a minor blockade.” Credit One Stadium announces an exciting array of concerts for 2023 including the Rolling Stones Farewell - And We Really Mean It This Time – Tour.

The BBC reports that Buckingham Palace has replaced the former Queen’s beloved corgis with King Charles Spaniels. Barndominiums are the hot new real estate investment. The number of dogs on Daniel Island surpasses the number of people. Taylor Swift buys

Ticketmaster. The FDA rules that honey can be sold only in containers shaped like a bear.

March

A parade of Hollywood celebrities, many of whom fly private jets to Los Angeles, deliver impassioned speeches about fossil fuels, climate change, and an alphabet list of causes from ESG to GMO at the 95th Academy Awards. The three-hour televised show ends with no time left for the presentation of Oscars. China’s blockade of Taiwan shuts down microprocessor shipments from the huge Taiwan semiconductor company resulting in supply train problems and manufacturing production cuts across the globe. The Saudi-backed LIV golf tour unveils a betting platform where weekly winners can win free gasoline. Ratings soar.

April

Bill Murray wins the April 1, 2023, Cooper River Bridge Run, narrowly finishing ahead of three elite runners from Kenya. The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team wins the NCAA tournament and then soundly defeats the Los Angeles Lakers in an exhibition game, with Aliyah Boston outplaying LeBron James. As the recession worsens, businesses cut back on advertising. Nielsen reports television advertising reductions across all sectors, with the exception of Camp Lejeune claim ads. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reconcile. A majority of Americans surveyed say their primary source of news is TikTok.

May

Just Stop Oil protestors, who throw frogmore stew on an Andy Warhol painting at the Guggenheim Museum, are quickly arrested when their EV vehicle runs out of power. Museum curators plan to keep the painting as is, explaining the introduction of shrimp and corn to the piece “adds a certain je ne sais quoi.” The magnificent St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island is consecrated and opened. Thousands of Charlestonians, wearing Chucktown Loves Chuck3 tee shirts, celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with an English festival in Marion Square featuring warm beer and bad food.

June

As chip shortages hurt new car and truck sales,Transportation Secretary Buttigieg recommends Americans ride bicycles more. “We can become the Amsterdam of the West,” the Secretary proclaims at a press conference where he also announces bike lanes will be painted on interstate highways. In a thrilling final round of the American Cornhole League Johnsonville Championship, Aaron Rodgers tosses a woody with his last bag and is then bested when Tom Brady air mails his final throw. The Rotary Charity Duck Race is a great success, raising over $100,000 for area charities and service projects.

July

Incensed that NASA had sent a spacecraft that struck their asteroid, residents of Dimorphos retaliate by launching a rocket they say is designed to hit Cape Canaveral. Publix Supermarkets announces they will have expansion plans for their Daniel Island store and all of their delivery vehicles fully electric by the year 2050. As the economy in Great Britain remains mired in stagflation, researchers, working with SONAR technology, report that the body of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill has turned over in its grave. The Daniel Island Dinkers pickleball team wins the Charleston City Championship.

August

Traffic on Interstate 26 is tied up for hours following a huge bicycle accident at the Ashley Phosphate exchange. San Francisco opens a new public school operated entirely in the Metaverse. Students can create avatars that will attend class and take exams. With the strategic oil reserve at record low levels, the administration rolls out a Moolah for Mazola campaign offering to buy unused containers of vegetable, corn, canola, soy, olive, peanut, avocado, and other cooking oils. Maricopa County completes counting ballots from the 2022 midterm elections. Crypto goes to zero.

September

Attempts by NASA and the U.S. military to intercept or divert the Dimorphos rocket prove unsuccessful as the missile speeds toward earth. The guys, who cheated by putting lead weights inside their caught fish, are banned from all future walleye fishing tournaments. However, they are highly recruited by both political parties to be consultants for the 2024 elections. City of Charleston officials report a significant reduction in downtown flooding after covering selected streets with Flex Seal. Sporting a trendy, color-of-the-year digital lavender sport coat, Mayor Tecklenburg awards keys to the City to Phil Swift.

October

The Dimorphos spacecraft slams into earth but not as expected at Cape Canaveral. Instead, it lands on the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin is among those killed. Dimorphos residents message that, from seven million miles away, the margin of error was closer than many U.S. elections. In an historic Executive Order, President Biden forgives the Federal debt. Displaying a deft assortment of rips, beamers, and googlies, bowler Tom Brady leads Australia over host India in the Cricket World Cup. Thieves do a smash and grab at a Piggly Wiggly. Store owners report the only items taken are sunflower and grapeseed oil.

November

New Russian leadership announce a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and peace talks begin. The top selling pet gift for the holiday season is a lick mat. The top video game is WrestleMagaMania, a game where Donald Trump wrestles, in progressive levels of difficulty, Biden, Putin, Kim Jong-un, Fetterman, Corn Pop, and 87,000 IRS agents. In the inaugural NASCAR Interstate 526 Dash, a much anticipated duel between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano is overshadowed when a big rig driver from the Wando Terminal passes them both from the right-hand lane of the Wando River Bridge to capture the checkered flag.

December

Successful peace talks between Russia and Ukraine conclude. That night a bright star appeared in the eastern sky. People pause and count their many blessings. They spend more time with family and friends. Social media usage drops. People are more open to bridging differences and attentive to the needs of others. Anger and selfishness decline. Civility, kindness, and generosity grow. Faithfulness and church attendance soar. National leaders no longer lift up swords against the nation. And there are good tidings of great joy and peace on Earth, good will toward man.