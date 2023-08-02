February Author Series to feature Civil War historical fiction

Historical fiction novelists John Cribb and Rebecca Dwight Bruff will present their novels featuring heroic figures from the Civil War era at February’s Daniel Island News Author Series. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the theater at Daniel Point Retirement Community.

“The Rail Splitter” by John Cribb

New York Times best-selling author John Cribb’s compelling new historical novel tells the story of Abraham Lincoln’s remarkable journey from a log cabin to the threshold of the White House – a journey that makes him one of America’s most beloved heroes. Walk beside Lincoln through the pages and experience his challenges, loves, and heartbreaks. Part coming-of-age story, part adventure story, part love story, and part rags-to-riches story, “The Rail Splitter” is the making of Abraham Lincoln. The story reminds us that the country Lincoln loved is a place of wide-open dreams where extraordinary journeys unfold.

“Trouble the Water” by Rebecca Dwight Bruff

Inspired by the life of an unsung American hero, “Trouble the Water” navigates the rich tributaries of suffering, hope, courage, and redemption. At the age of 12, Robert Smalls is sent to work in Charleston, where he loads ships and learns to pilot a cotton steamer. When the Civil War erupts and the cotton steamer on which he is enslaved becomes a confederate warship, Robert seizes the opportunity to pursue freedom for himself and the people he loves.

From his illiterate childhood to his thrilling escape to freedom, from his work to make South Carolina the first state to guarantee public education to his final days on the porch of his family home — “Trouble the Water” will engage readers, delight history lovers and biographical fiction fans, and invite thoughtful reflection, discussion, and learning.

March 23 event – The invention of the sports bra

The March Author Series event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Meyer Vogl Gallery.

Lisa Lindhal, the creator of the first sports bra (now in the Smithsonian), will discuss her memoir, “Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How It Changed the World.” Joining her to discuss the book is Kathy Meis, owner of the publishing technology company Bublish, which was instrumental in bringing the book to market.

