Fentanyl overdoses leading cause of death for those 18-45

Last summer, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported that the total number of drug overdose deaths in the United States for 2020 hit an all-time high of 93,331, which was approximately 29% higher than in 2019. Of the fatal overdoses, 69,710 involved opioids such as fentanyl, which is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

The noteworthy number does not account for the tens of thousands of other nonfatal overdoses, whose lives were saved through the administration of opioid antagonist antidotes, such as naloxone (Narcan).

Higher overdose rates were observed for all genders, ages, races, and Hispanic-origin groups. Intentional and unintentional use of synthetic opioids remain the primary cause of the overdose deaths, either used unilaterally or in combination with other drug substances.

The 93,331 number translates to more than 250 overdose deaths each day, or 11 every hour. For people between the ages of 18-45, drug (fentanyl) overdose is now the leading cause of death in the United States.

On March 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control published its annual report detailing the number of overdose deaths that occurred in South Carolina during 2020. The report shows that South Carolina experienced approximately 1,734 total overdose deaths from all drugs, approximately 53% higher than the 1,131 reported for 2019. Overdose deaths involving opioids jumped from 876 during 2019 to 1,400 in 2020, a roughly 59% increase.

According to addiction experts, the increased number of overdose deaths in 2020 was driven by multiple factors, including the increased presence and availability of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, lack of access to in-person recovery programs, job losses, and isolationism. The latter three reasons resulted from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 upward trajectory of lethal overdoses reversed the overall nationwide downward trend that had been observed after 2017.

Beginning in 1999, three distinct waves in opioid overdose deaths have been observed in the United States, the first stemming from the rise of prescription opioid medications. The second wave began during approximately 2010, when individuals who were addicted to opioid prescription medications switched to heroin due to decreasing availability that resulted from greater oversight and controls of prescription opioids, and the cheaper cost of heroin available from street-level drug dealers.

Beginning around 2013, and continuing through the present day, the bulk of opioid overdoses have resulted from fatal intake of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and its analogue counterparts. Fentanyl is now frequently mixed with other types of illicit drugs to increase potency, and many overdose deaths include deadly use by unsuspecting intentional consumers of varying types of drugs. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Commission on Combatting Synthetic Opioid Trafficking, the economic cost of the opioid epidemic in the U.S. is more than $1 trillion, which includes expenses for health care, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.

Drug intelligence shows significant upticks in clandestinely made pressed pills containing fentanyl and/or methamphetamine, masqueraded as legitimate pharmaceuticals. The illicitly made pills are then marketed for illegal distribution as legitimate pharmaceuticals, such as opioids like Roxicodone, benzodiazepines like Xanax, and synthetic stimulants like Adderall. Due to their indistinguishable mimicking features, many users of these drugs remain unable to differentiate between legitimate prescription pills and the counterfeit lookalikes.

Mortality data also shows recent increases in overdose deaths involving cocaine are frequently related to overdose deaths that involve cocaine mixed with synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Likewise, overdose deaths involving psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, have also been increasing with and without synthetic opioid inclusion. These increases are consistent with the increased availability of methamphetamine in the United States.

Clandestinely made fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as other precursors used to make illicit pills that masquerade legitimate pharmaceuticals, are transported to the U.S. by drug cartels via international parcel delivery and cross-border smuggling. Reporting reveals that, in addition to traditional transaction methods, individuals are increasingly using social media platforms, the dark web, emoji language and online cash apps to facilitate online drug deals for the pharmaceutical drugs.

Late last month, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), also referred to as the nation’s Drug Czar, Dr. Rahul Gupta, was the keynote speaker at the Community Forum on Addiction, an event hosted by the College of Charleston Collegiate Recovery Program. ONDCP is tasked with the development and oversight of the country’s drug control strategy and budget. Gupta is the first physician to hold the drug czar position and brings a fresh skillset and unique perspective to the role. During his presentation, while discussing the overdose crisis, Gupta stated the Biden-Harris administration’s drug control resources will focus on prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery, and supply reduction efforts. Gupta’s remarks highlighted the importance of expanding evidence-based prevention and treatment programs, increasing access to life-saving naloxone, improving overdose data collection, and going after drug traffickers.

Despite the disheartening 2020 figures, information sharing among all governmental entities that deal with the dilemma has proven to be vital in addressing the overdose health crisis.

During the spring of 2019, United States District Court Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks joined forces with Gil Kerlikowske to spearhead the creation of the Addiction Crisis Task Force (ACT Force), a local coalition that works collectively to reduce the number of overdose deaths in Charleston, a county that sits amongst the highest in the state for overdose deaths. For over a decade, Hendricks has overseen one of the nation’s first federal drug court programs. Kerlikowske is a nationally respected law enforcement leader who has served in many significant roles, including as President Obama’s drug czar from 2009 to 2014. Both are keenly aware of the overdose crisis. The ACT Force is an alliance of numerous key leaders from public health, public safety and education entities who work collectively with citizen volunteers to help mitigate the addiction and overdose crisis afflicting the Charleston community.

Mimicking the RxStat model from New York City, the ACT Force uses collaborative interdisciplinary datasets to generate information that can be used to tailor targeted interventions and policy responses to reduce overdose injury and death. Intended as a force multiplier, the ACT Force breaks down the communication gaps that traditionally existed between the various entities that confront the overdose problem.

As many other areas of the country have observed, the successful reduction of opioid addiction and its unfortunate consequences depends largely on community engagement. Working collaboratively with governmental stakeholders, including public health, public safety and education entities, a united front and consistent message will serve to amplify the goal of reducing the number of overdose deaths.

Chief Luther Reynolds of the City of Charleston Police Department, a founding and key member of the ACT Force, recently stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in confronting the overdose health emergency, declaring, “We all must work together with a sense of urgency and purpose. If we save just one life, it is all worth it.”

The authors work in counternarcotics intelligence and drug prevention with the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. Both also had full careers in narcotics enforcement. Treasurer has been a Daniel Island resident since 2004. For more information on this topic, please visit justplainkillers.com.