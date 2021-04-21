Field trips with Fido healthy for dog and human alike

There is no better way to bond with your pet than by making a regular walk part of your routine. The benefits are numerous: walking keeps joints in motion, aids in digestion and urinary health, releases excess energy, stimulates while providing visual interests, and helps with training. Maintaining a healthy weight for your pet is essential. According to vets at vcahospitals.com, 50% of dogs in the United States are overweight and 25-30% of dogs are obese, which can cause many health problems and ultimately reduce the dog’s lifespan.

Dog owners also reap the benefits: Handlers may experience improved cardiovascular fitness, lower blood pressure, stronger muscles, and decreased stress.

Some tips for successful dog walking include varying the route between parks, beaches, fields, and trails, and to make regular walking a top priority. Taking in the sights and smells on a nearby trail while being surrounded by wildlife is a special treat for your pup.

In the City of Charleston, which includes Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula, the municipal code states that animals must be on a leash and under the owner’s control whenever they’re outdoors except on the owner’s personal property or at dog parks.

Additionally, the Daniel Island Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions state that “dogs must be kept on a leash or otherwise confined in a manner acceptable to the board whenever outside the dwelling.”

Dog parks on Daniel Island give well behaved pets an opportunity for off-leash recreation. The Daniel Island Property Owners Association website states, “While in dog runs or off-leash areas, animals are required to remain under sufficient strict voice control.”

Community dog parks can be found at Governors Park, Central Island Square, on Farr Street by Overture apartments, and Talison Row apartments.

Paws in the Sand

On Sullivan’s Island, dog licenses are required for all dogs on Sullivan’s Island streets, private property or beaches per the Town Code Section 3-7. They are available for purchase at the Town Hall. Customers are required to submit a copy of their valid driver’s license with their current address and an updated rabies vaccination certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian.

Licenses are $40 for non-residents and are valid until Dec. 31 of the current year.

Summer hours for dogs on the beach at Sullivan’s Island run from May 1 to Sept. 30. During that time dogs can be off leash from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., on leash from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. No dogs are permitted on the beach between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Winter hours for dogs on the beach run from Oct. 1 to April 30. During that time dogs can be off leash from 5 a.m. to noon and on leash from noon to 5 a.m.

Anyone with custody of a dog must collect the dog’s waste and dispose of it in a waste receptacle. Dog waste bags are provided in parks and at beach paths.

At neighboring Isle of Palms, dogs are allowed to be off leash from April 1 to Sept. 14, 5 to 9 a.m. At all other times, dogs must be on leash and under complete control of the owner, even in the water. During off season, from Sept. 15 through March 31, dogs are free to exercise between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. Dog owners must have leash in hand, have their dog under voice command and must clean up excrement.

Field Trips

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, nestled on 464 acres along the banks of the Ashley River, welcomes leashed pets to explore the shaded pathways and gardens and they can even attend the guided tours. Pets are not permitted inside of the house and petting zoo.

With acres to run and play, the off-leash dog park at James Island County Park is a great spot for pups to exercise and socialize. The park features separate fenced-in sections for large and small dogs and has a large lake where your dog can swim and play.

There’s also a dog washing area, fountains, tables, and nearby restroom facilities. For the safety of all, food is prohibited inside of the enclosed park. Admission is $2.