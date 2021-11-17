To file or not to file? That is the question for financial aid

“File FAFSA to let colleges know you need money, and file it to let them know you do have money!”

This refrain works most of the time, but like all generalizations, there are exceptions.

With a FAFSA — which stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid — on file, parents have an open line of credit with the federal department of education. If money becomes scarce, colleges can certify parents for more aid and release more federal funds, usually loans. The PLUS loan for parents of undergraduate students can be applied to cover the full cost of education minus any other aid.

There’s a lot of confusion about what FAFSA can and cannot do for families. Basically, they are evaluated for Pell grant eligibility. It’s why FAFSA is referred to as “The Pell Grant Qualifier.” Typically, eligible students are receiving federal means-tested benefits such as free or reduced lunch. The rest of the available federal aid consists of student loans.

Some colleges are need-sensitive, which means they cannot accept many financially needy students because they cannot meet their needs. A college may have data that shows low-income students don’t persist, and it would be better to warn the family about it. These students may be deferred or wait-listed until the school knows how they’re doing with enrollments.

The second level of aid comes usually from the state of the student’s residence. Most states need to see a FAFSA, but in South Carolina the lottery scholarships fund the state scholarships, so they are not dependent on FAFSA. The aid is awarded based on student grades, class rank, and test scores.

The criteria for qualifying for South Carolina state scholarships is as follows:

• Palmetto Scholarship: $6,700; 1400 SAT/32 ACT or 1200 SAT/27 ACT; 4.0 on SCUGS; 3.5 on SCUGS, rank top 6%

• Life Scholarship: $5,000 (must meet two out of three criteria); 1100 SAT/ 24 ACT and/or 3.0 GPA; 3.0 GPA on SCUGS, and/or rank in the top 30% of class.

• Hope Scholarship: $2,800; good for one year only ; 3.0 alone on SCUGS.

Students are notified of their state scholarship amount after the final transcript from senior year is received by the office of admission. I did have a student who was eligible for the Life Scholarship but received the Hope because the college miscalculated her average.

She brought it to the attention of the admission and financial aid office and now receives the Life Scholarship.

I tell my students that good grades, test scores and rank in class are like money in the bank when it comes to paying for college. Some students aren’t particularly academically oriented however and do end up paying more. Our culture emphasizes sending every kid to college even when an apprenticeship or a gap year may be the better fit.

After colleges award “FAFSA” federal aid and state aid, they reveal the net price for the family to pay. However, the cost of borrowing isn’t explained because the terms are re-calibrated each year, with the last sale of Treasuries in June. Then the interest rates and fees remain the same for the life of the loans.

Types of federal loans from the Department of Education include Direct Subsidized Loans, Direct Unsubsidized Loans, and Direct PLUS Loans.

Although the fee for the Direct Parent PLUS loan is high at 4.228%, it does include a “life insurance” provision. In case the borrower dies, the loan is forgiven, (unless there’s another co-signer.)

Often federal loans are better than private student loans made by a bank or credit union because of the fixed interest rates, income-based repayment plans, and even loan cancellation such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness for certain types of employment.

Some parents allow their child to borrow the $5,500 in first year because the borrowing costs are less expensive for students and parents will be able to borrow less. The hope is that students learn responsible borrowing when they have skin in the game. It’s an ideal time to teach students about interest accrual and encourage them to pay the interest each year so that it doesn’t accrue on the loans. For these reasons parents exhaust federal loans before considering private loans.

C. Claire Law, M.S., a Daniel Island resident since 2004, is the author of “Find the Perfect College For You” (amzn.to/34znzrf). Her latest book “How To Control Your College Costs” helps families identify colleges that fit their students and are affordable.