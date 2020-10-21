Finding new ways to celebrate Halloween traditions

With many regularly scheduled activities cancelled due to COVID-19, Halloween on Daniel Island and in the Clements Ferry and Cainhoy peninsula communities won’t have quite the same feel this year.

While trick-or-treating will not be regulated by the City of Charleston, city officials will still require the practice of social distancing and mask-wearing inside of businesses and restaurants, while also continuing to encourage CDC-recommended practices.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Charleston Police Department will be holding the “Halloween Howl” as an alternative to trick-or-treating, taking place at the police headquarters at 180 Lockwood Boulevard downtown from 4-6 p.m. Participants can celebrate Halloween at the event by collecting candy and checking out police car displays. The event is free, and can be accessed by registering online at EventBrite.com.

At the event, police officers will provide hand sanitizer and gloves. Masks will be required, and the department is asking attendees to practice social distancing while present. To limit contact, officers will be placing candy into each participant’s candy bag.

Students at Daniel Island School will be allowed to dress up as their favorite book characters in honor of Halloween on Oct. 30. While parents were typically allowed to attend the annual event in the past, that won’t be the case for this year’s celebration.

In a coordinated effort between Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons High School, plans are in the works to bring the Iron Horses’ homecoming floats to DIS for a fun outdoor celebration. Philip Simmons students will be attending the event on floats, and will not be interacting with DIS students face-to-face. PSHS will also have a school representative on hand.

DIS students will be required to remain socially-distanced around the perimeter of the school during the float parade, which will take place during school hours. While the specific date and time have not been set, the event will be an exciting addition for students eager to engage in fall activities.

Bishop England High School’s annual Haunted House Fundraiser is cancelled, the school announced in a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to the current health and safety restrictions, we are unable to host our Annual Haunted House. We look forward to continuing the Haunted House tradition next year. Have a safe and Happy Halloween!,” Bishop England officials said.

In addition, the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association announced that the annual Pumpkin Walk has been cancelled.

“Following current city, state, and CDC COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in place regarding large public gatherings, the Daniel Island Community Fund and DIPOA along with the event organizers of the Annual Pumpkin Walk at Smythe Park have made a decision to cancel the 2020 event,” the POA stated in a press release.

While the POA expressed regrets for the decision to cancel the event, they noted, “We feel that it is a socially responsible and safe decision for the residents of Daniel Island as well as for others who attend.” The POA anticipates hosting the event next year.

Despite the numerous cancellations, the Daniel Island Garden Club Annual Halloween Decorations Contest is a go. Photos of the winners, along with a list of the honorable mentions, will be published in the Oct. 29 issue of The Daniel Island News, so folks can take a tour of the town on their own to view the festive homes.

While many regularly-planned events in the community will not be taking place, area residents are still finding ways to celebrate the holiday in style, including going all out with the decorations.

One such enthusiast is Steve Parsley, a resident of the Peninsula subdivision, which is located off of Clements Ferry Road. He estimates that his house, located on Waters Inlet Circle, hosted between 100 and 125 trick-or-treaters during last year’s holiday.

Parsley and his wife, Kirsten, had only one set of Halloween lights when they moved to Charleston in 2006, but the collection has grown in size during their 14-year tenure here.

The unique set up outside of their home includes 15 skeletons, some which are displayed in the act of pushing a wheelbarrow across a gravesite, and one holding a shovel while digging. Other skeletons, meanwhile, are stationed on the roof of their home, but that’s not all.

Parsley estimates that his spooky set-up includes 40-50 spiders, as well as 16-foot and 25-foot webs. Additionally, three fog machines help enhance the effect for this year’s celebration.

To add to the fun, the Parsleys typically purchase at least five 5-pound bags of candy annually. The children with the most creative costumes are awarded a full-sized candy bar.

Parsley describes himself as a “46-year-old kid” who has loved the Halloween holiday for many years.

“The neighborhood and the community really get into it. The biggest thing is that you’ve got a lot of these kids, and everybody has fun. This year, that’s more important than ever,” Parsley said.