Finley is top dog!

Finley and her owner Jennifer Petrillo earned top honors in The Daniel Island News’ Instagram Adorable Pet Trick Contest presented by Charlestowne Realty. They won gift cards to both Michael’s Barkery and Lucia’s Premium Pet.

Finley is an old-time Scotch collie and his figure eight, footsie, and middle tricks, which can be viewed at bit.ly/PetTrick2023, are just three of the many tricks in his portfolio.

“Finley can do a whole bunch of tricks,” Petrillo said. “He can sit, shake, shake his other paw as well. He can lay down, roll over. He can do spins both ways. He can ‘do a selfie’ where he hops on my back so we can smile together for the picture. He can sit pretty, which is when he balances on his hind legs.”

Finley, who just turned 2, can also catch a ball and bring it back and he knows the ball playing commands: come, leave it and drop it.

Petrillo added, “He can do a yoga bow and the most recent trick I taught him was to play dead when I say ‘bang.’”

Petrillo, who moved to Charleston in 1993, has had a booth at the Charleston city outdoor market for the last 17 years where she sells locally themed accessories, including dog collars, leashes and doggie bow ties. View her products at coastalaccessories.net.

The secret to teaching a dog any trick, according to Petrillo, is food motivation. She said, “It does take time and patience but just working a few minutes every day and keeping it short so the dog can always end on a high note. Always have high value treats they love. You just need to try and mimic what you’re asking them to do. Do that over and over and over until they can do it, then you can give it a command name.”

She added “Positive reinforcement is always the key and keep training too short practices each day.”

Petrillo found out about the contest on The Daniel Island News Instagram page, which she started following last year after attending the Bark in the Park.

“I always love attending dog festivals and I’m so excited you guys offer one, honestly I thought it was one of the better ones and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The 2023 Bark in the Park is set for Oct. 21.

