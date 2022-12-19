Fire at Pier View Condo displaces 6 residents

A fire broke at out the Pier View Condominiums on Daniel Island late Friday morning, displacing six people and damaging four condo units.

City of Charleston Fire Department crews were dispatched at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16 in response to a reported structure fire on Pier Street at the condominium complex. Emergency personnel arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch and observed a fire on the exterior of the four-story residential building. Firefighters worked from the exterior and interior of the building to quickly isolate and extinguish the fire.

The building was occupied, with ongoing exterior renovations in progress, at the time of the incident. Investigators have determined the fire originated within a void space inside the building and are still working to identify the cause.

No injuries were reported.