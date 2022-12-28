Fire station staff and local residents spread holiday cheer

The Charleston Fire Department showed up for a happy “call” on Dec. 23 at Seven Farms Apartments. The cause was near and dear to the residents who occupy the affordable housing units.

Two days before Christmas, after a month of preparation, Fire Station 18 personnel held a food drive for the occupants. The firefighters on hand raised more than $1,000 as well as food donations for more than 20 residents.

Everyone that signed up received a grocery bag filled with food and a $20 gift card to Publix, courtesy of the CFD staff.

“I would love for the Daniel Island residents to know that this wouldn’t have been possible without them and they helped make a positive impact on people’s lives with their generosity,” said Joe Ebeling, captain of Engine 118 B shift and event coordinator. “Fire Station 18 is proud to serve such an amazing community. A thousand thanks.”

To the side is a list of the donors who contributed to the event, according to Ebeling.

Donors