Firearm stolen from car

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, Oct. 1-15.

Shoplifting

On Oct. 1, a female entered the Circle K on Clements Ferry Road and asked the clerk for 20 packs of cigarettes to purchase. The clerk placed them on the counter, then the suspect requested to add a package of cigars to the order. When the clerk turned to retrieve the cigars, the woman placed all of the cigarettes in a black bag and left the convenience store without paying. She was seen leaving the property in a dark colored Nissan Versa. Shoplifted items were valued at $173.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

Team 5 responded to Farr Street on Oct. 4, when a victim reported that numerous items had been removed from his 2022 Toyota pickup truck during the overnight hours. The rear door of the vehicle was opened with no sign of forced entry. Missing contents included tools and a set of golf clubs, valued at $3,600.

A resident of Daniel Island Dr. reported a theft of a firearm, which occurred sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5. The complainant stated that his Taurus 9mm pistol was removed from his vehicle; the exact location of the theft is unknown, as the victim had traveled to numerous locations during the week. There were no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

On Oct. 7, a victim advised that a black enclosed trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a business located on Wambaw Creek Road. Surveillance video captured an unknown vehicle removing it from the lot during the early morning hours the same day. The trailer has North Carolina tags and is black with orange striped on the back, valued at $2,000.

Motor Vehicle Thefts

On Oct. 8, a resident of Jack Primus Road said that his 2014 Black Ford F150 Raptor pick-up truck was stolen from the complex’s parking lot during the overnight hours. The vehicle had been left unlocked. All keys to the truck have been accounted for.

On the same day, a 2015 Club Car Precedent golf cart, red in color, had been left in a parking lot on Seven Farms Drive due to a dead battery. The owner of the golf cart returned on Oct. 9 to find the vehicle missing. No keys were left with the vehicle. The property owner advised that the golf cart had not been towed. Investigations are pending for both incidents.

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts

On Oct. 10, a victim residing on Robert Daniel Drive stated that his Baja flood lights were removed from his 2021 Ford pickup truck. Evidence shows that the wiring for the lights had been cut. The approximate value of the parts is $1,200.

Burglary

An employee of a painting company was working at a construction site on Point Hope Parkway. On Oct. 11, he left two sprayers in a closet at the location. Upon returning the next day, the sprayers were missing. Paint cans that had been placed in front of the closet had been moved to the side. The sprayers were valued at $8,000.

Collisions, tickets, warnings

During the reporting period, Team 5 investigated 13 collisions and issued 5 citations, and wrote 7 warnings.