Fireworks Can Terrorize Your Pets!

Did you know that more dogs and cats go missing during the July 4th holiday than during any other? The celebration is a happy time of year for people, but can be dangerous for pets in more ways than one.

Fireworks can be particularly distressing for animals due to their heightened sense of hearing and sensitivity to loud noises. The sudden bursts of light and deafening sounds can cause panic and anxiety, leading pets to flee in search of safety.

“By far, we see more pets turn up missing right after the 4th of July than any other time of year,” said Charleston Animal Society Chief Lifesaving Officer Pearl Sutton. “We urge people to keep their pets inside and always have them on leashes because of fireworks that will be going off around the holiday, frightening animals.”

Before the 4th of July holiday there are important checklist items to accomplish:

Make sure your pets are wearing collars and ID tags with a current phone number. "Even indoor pets need collars and tags because they can become frightened and try to escape outdoors," Sutton said.

Register your pet at PetcoLoveLost.org right now. The site uses free facial-recognition technology that can help shelters reunite lost pets with families but it only works if you have uploaded your pet’s photo using your phone or computer.

If your pet goes missing, it's important to take action quickly:

Immediately search your neighborhood.

Put up signs with a picture of your pet, his or her name and other important information.

Post a picture and information about your pet’s last known whereabouts on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston to see if your pet has been picked up by animal control or a concerned citizen and brought to the shelter.

Visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/lost-dogs or CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/lost-cats

