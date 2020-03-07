Fireworks Safety

The Fourth of July holiday is just a day away and state and local fire officials are reminding citizens to think of safety first if participating in any fireworks activities.

“This national holiday is always a busy one for fireworks – and fires,” State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones said. “You cannot take safety for granted when it comes to fireworks. We want everyone to have fun, but safety precautions must come first.”

The Charleston Fire Department echoed Jones’ concerns, stressing that City Ordinance Sec. 13-191 prohibits the use, sale, possession, and discharge of any fireworks within the City of Charleston. The prohibition applies to the sections of Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula that are within city limits.

Smaller items such as sparklers, snap-pops, or similar are not regulated as fireworks materials and are permissible. Fireworks displays must be conducted by a licensed operator with a permit issued by the City of Charleston.

STATISTICS

Fireworks can have life-altering effects on consumers and most injuries are preventable. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

• An estimated 10,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospitals in 2019.

• 30% of the injuries sustained were to the hands and fingers.

• 15% of the injuries reported were to the head, face, eyes, and ears.

• 66% of the injuries were to males, 34% to females.

• 49% of the injuries happened to people under the age of 20.

• 36% of the injuries happened to people under the age of 15.

• Sparklers are often viewed as harmless, but they can reach temperatures over 1,000 degrees F.

• Sparklers may cause third-degree burns, will retain heat, and can cause fires.

SAFETY TIPS

When attending events that include fireworks, please practice a few simple safety tips:

• Sparklers can burn and must be used under careful supervision – keep them at arm’s length, at least 6 feet from others, away from combustibles, and dispose of properly.

• Never hold, or light, more than one sparkler at a time.

• Always wear closed-toe shoes when using sparklers or other fireworks.

• Do not allow young children to handle fireworks.

• Never fire or launch items at another person.

• Never discharge fireworks in or at a home or structure.

• Dry brush and debris may ignite easily.

WHO TO CALL

Please call 9-1-1 to report the use of illegal fireworks. The Charleston Police Department will respond to complaints and illegal fireworks may be confiscated and citations may be issued.

The Charleston Fire Department wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July. Remember, in the event of an emergency; please dial 9-1-1.

MORE SAFETY TIPS FROM THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

South Carolina law prohibits fireworks from being sold to anyone younger than 16 years old. For those choosing to use consumer fireworks, the State Fire Marshal suggests these safety tips:

• Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.

• Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

• Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

• Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.

• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

• Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.

• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand.

Never:

• Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

• Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

• Carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.

• Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

PLAY IT SAFE, NOT SORRY