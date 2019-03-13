The first ‘First Sunday’ event makes a successful downtown DI debut

Overcast skies didn’t dampen the spirits of Daniel Island residents venturing out to Central Island Square for the very first “First Sunday” on March 3. Hundreds of residents, many with kids and dogs in tow, came out to shop and socialize at the artisan market.

Live music by the local bluegrass band Green Levels entertained shoppers as they perused the eclectic mix of 37 vendors. Kindlewood Farms offered customers seasonal vegetables and seedlings to get a jump start on spring. Artisans, including local business Monograms Daniel Island, provided customers with a diverse variety of shopping opportunities. An assortment of food was available for shoppers as they strolled through the pop-up shops.

Customers were eager to check out the New York Butcher Shoppe, which is expected to open up its new location on Daniel Island next month. General Manager Baxter Henry wanted to give residents a taste of what’s in store.

“We wanted to get the community to know us and see the type of high quality foods we will be selling,” noted Henry. “We can’t wait to service the community of Daniel Island.”

Cainhoy peninsula resident Agnes Tchoryk moved from Chicago in August and loves the idea of having a monthly artisan market close to home.

“Just getting outside to explore the market is fun for the whole family,” she said. “I’m always looking for ways to get out and about with my husband and two boys.”

First Sunday organizers plan to offer a variety of vendors each month to keep the market fresh and exciting. Central Island Square Community Manager Ashley Venable wants the event to be more than just a traditional farmers’ market.

“We truly are hoping to offer more of an event rather than an actual farmers’ market as this was not technically the goal in the beginning,” said Venable. “We have really done a lot of research on different markets in the area, as well as past markets for Daniel Island and with that in mind we are hoping to offer a once a month event that residents will look forward to, mark on their calendars and come to mingle and shop with their neighbors.”

Daniel Island Real Estate agent Sharon Cassidy and her husband drove from Clements Ferry to check out the local event and she was impressed by the variety of vendors.

“I wasn’t expecting this many vendors. I almost feel like I’m in downtown Charleston,” noted Cassidy.

The “First Sunday” market will be held the first Sunday of each month from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and plans to run through August. Each month organizers are hoping to have between 30-40 vendors with something for everyone.

“The goal is to offer a variety each month to keep the excitement fresh and inviting for the residents of Daniel Island and the tri-county areas,” Venable said. “We are hoping to bring people to the island to see all of the charm and sense of community that Daniel Island offers.”

“First Sunday” at Central Island Square is separate from the annual Daniel Island Farmers Market coordinated by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association. According to the POA, details on the 2019 Farmers Market will be announced soon.