First Blackbaud regatta honors military

The inaugural Military Salute Regatta, sponsored by Blackbaud and organized by the Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA), took to the waters of Charleston Harbor on June 26.

The regatta was organized to recognize and salute active military and veterans for their efforts and sacrifices for our country while introducing them to the sport of sailing, said Margaret Hekker, commodore of CORA.

Several other companies including LocaliQ, Ashley Yachts, Charlie Cox Business Improvement, Denison Yachts, Celadon, Martschink Realty, Sceptre Racing, Direction Yacht Charters, Mead & Hunt, and Cabot Cheese sponsored the event.

Charleston Yacht Club hosted the event which drew more than 350 participants – 27 boats with 120 military personnel racing as part of the crews.

Two fleets – spinnaker and non-spinnaker – competed in three races.

Spinnaker fleet winners were: First: Fearless; Second: Illyria; and Third: Mutiny.

Non-spinnaker fleet winners were: First: Easterly; Second: Cheers; and Third: Havoc.

Plans are in the works for next year’s regatta, said Hekker. “Blackbaud has already committed to the title sponsorship again.” For more information, visit charlestonoceanracing.com.