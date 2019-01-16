First building in new DI 'River Landing Village' to go before DRB Jan. 22

Construction on the new “River Landing Village,” a mixed use residential and retail development designed to create an engaged community along the Daniel Island waterfront, is expected to begin this year.

The coastal contemporary-themed complex is being developed by East West Partners, an award-winning team with upscale properties in Colorado (Denver, Vail Valley and Snowmass), Utah (Deer Valley), Hawaii, and the Charleston region. According to the company’s mission statement on the Daniel Island project, they “intend to build a collection of buildings, scaled appropriately for a walkable, village scale setting, that encompass residential offerings, completed by retail and amenities where residents and patrons can spend time on the waterfront.”

“We want to be in places people love,” added Miller Harper, managing partner for East West Partners South Carolina.

“Daniel Island is an incredible community,” he continued. “It’s a great place to live, work and play. The residents of Daniel Island take great pride in where they live. We are careful to take this same level care when designing a project within this community. We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity. We have assembled a world class team of design professionals that have spent an inordinate amount of time working on a design that we believe will only enhance the wonderful community that we are building within.”

The design of the first building in the complex, which will be located along the Wando River adjacent to the Daniel Island Real Estate Sales Center, is set to go before the City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) on Jan. 22 (the DRB sessions will offer the only opportunities for public input on the project). The first building will house nine residential units on three upper floors, as well as 7,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The first phase of development will include a focus on what planners call a “village core.”

“The retail will include a restaurant, a market and an outfitter,” added Harper. “We hope that the combination of these three uses will help to activate this portion of the waterfront. We are working with a well-known restaurateur from the Charleston region. The combination of this restaurateur and the waterfront location should provide an unparalleled culinary experience for patrons arriving from the island as well as the water.”

The development is to be completed in five phases and will likely take six to 12 years for full build-out, with an exact timeline based on market demand. A groundbreaking for infrastructure and utilities is expected to take place within the next six months, with construction on the first buildings this summer.

According to Harper, the overall density of the project will be less than 15 units per acre on the 22-acre site. A total of 50-60 residences, comprised of a mix of townhomes and condominiums, will be constructed per phase for a grand total of 250-300 units at completion. The current waterfront trail will remain as part of the project, noted Harper, with some slight modifications. In addition, East West Partners plans to add another dock/pier to the waterfront that will be dedicated back to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association for use by the community and visitors.

“We are excited to see this dream start to take shape, but recognize that we still have a lot of work to do to bring this project to life,” said Harper.