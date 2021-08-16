Today marks the first day of school for families across the lowcountry, including Berkeley County students at DIS and the Philip Simmons Schools. Although things are different again this year, one thing remains the same – taking the first day of school photos! We plan to feature first day photos, like this one of the Vroman family from the first day at the then new Daniel Island School in 2006, in next week’s edition. Click here send your first day photos to us, together with names and school, by Friday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.