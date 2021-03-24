First family looks forward to future at Point Hope

Cameron and Lauren Hackett don’t feel lonely being the first – and two of the only – residents living in the new Point Hope community.

“We have each other,” Cameron laughed, “and my family and friends are eager to come over every weekend to see the house, so we’ve been keeping company.”

The James Island native says it was a compromise between he and Lauren, who works in Mount Pleasant, to buy their first home in the Clements Ferry area. They like the easy access to Mount Pleasant via Highway 41 and other parts of the city via Interstate 526.

“It’s like we’re in Mount Pleasant but we don’t have to deal with the traffic and the hustle and bustle,” Cameron said. “But when we want to go over to eat or shop it’s right there, so that’s probably the best part (of Point Hope’s location).”

Point Hope is situated on 1,900 acres of land off Clements Ferry Road. It is anchored by Point Hope Commons shopping center that features a Publix grocery store, restaurants, hair and nail salons, a liquor store and dentist office. There are two apartment communities, and the first phase of single-family homes, called the First Light neighborhood, began last September.

The Hacketts closed on their house in January and now have four neighbors, but Cameron said a new family moves in almost every week. He works for David Weekley Homes, which is one of three builders in the community.

“Houses are selling very quickly. Right now, there are about 40 homes up or in progress and I know this development is projected to expand pretty far,” Cameron said. “It’s referred to as a master-planned community with different phases, amenities and neighborhoods.”

The development includes parks, playgrounds, and miles of trails that will connect future residents with shops, restaurants and the community’s three schools: Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High schools.

The couple said they are thankful they bought early while home prices and interest rates were attractive. They are expecting their first child in July and think Point Hope is a great place to raise a family.

“That was a motivator to get into a young, new community,” Cameron said. “There are three schools, there’s a grocery store and they already have the playgrounds built, so it wasn’t a hard decision to sign on the dotted line.”

Cameron said his favorite part of their new home is the detached garage and master bathroom with its big shower, while Lauren loves the natural light and the kitchen with its gas appliances and spacious countertops. The couple also enjoy walking their dogs and exercising on the nature trails.

“We absolutely love it here,” Cameron said. “There’s construction now, but we’re patient and we know it’s going to turn out to be a great community and we’re excited for the future.”